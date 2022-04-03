Manila Nazzarowith Miriana Trevisanwas again a guest at Verissimo.

The woman spoke again about her experience at Big Brother VIP, in particular her relationships with the commentators.

Even with Adriana Volpe, in fact, there would have been some old disagreements which, however, have now been clarified:

In the past the press had turned against us, but we have always shown that we are beyond controversy and clashes. We are two similar women, who have recognized themselves in many things. I felt Adry as a shoulder, a person present for me. She was a very important strength. I want to thank her for the esteem, the affection of her and for never having given her side to useless polemics.

The reason was precisely a television program that Adriana Volpe blew to the former Miss Italy:

They were against us because she replaced me in a TV program on Rai Due. The controversy was mounted in the press. Written and narrated things can insinuate thoughts and hurt. We haven’t talked to each other for a long time. Then she wanted to talk to me. I must say that she was proactive, she is a woman with a capital d.

The statements at the time of the events of Manila Nazzaro were these: