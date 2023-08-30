The end of the love story between Manila Nazzaro and Lorenzo Amoruso was one of the most talked about topics this summer. After the end of the story with the former footballer, the former Miss Italy has found serenity alongside the dancer Stefano Oradei. In an interview with the newspaper ‘Diva e Donna’, Manila Nazzaro lashed out harshly against Lorenzo Amoruso. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Manila Nazzaro against Lorenzo Amoruso. During an interview with the magazine ‘Diva e Donna’, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he replied to the words that the ex-partner spent towards him. In detail, Manila told how he reacted when the first problems with the former footballer appeared.

These were his words about it:

Sometimes he told me phrases that hurt me too much, that drop by drop dug something inside me. After yet another fight, yet another outburst, I realized it was over.

Manila Nazzaro confesses: “That’s why Lorenzo Amoruso and I broke up”

But that’s not all. The interview that Manila Nazzaro released to the well-known weekly continued with some revelations that the former Miss Italy did about the end of the story with Lorenzo Amoruso. These were his words:

He has decided to tell a lot of nonsense: he knows very well that we broke up because we always fought, fought hard and certainly not because there was a third person. A free malice. She has given way to offensive comments on social media. It was confirmation that he wasn’t the man for me.

Finally, the former Miss Italy told about his new life alongside Stefano Oradei: