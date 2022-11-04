From canceled on NBC to hit on Netflix. “Manifiesto” is about to premiere its season 4 and thousands of fans are eager to know what will happen to Ben Stone (Joshua Dallas) and other characters from the television series created by Jeff Rake. While we will see the return of beloved faces, a couple of them will have a different arc for the fourth installment of the show.

The fourth season of “Manifiesto” will be divided into two parts. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

What is “Manifesto” about?

Can you imagine getting on a plane and landing years later? That happened to the passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828. Ben, Michaela, Cal and others boarded the ship, never imagining that, after quite a bit of turbulence, they would return to the mainland after five years even though it had only been a few hours for them.

After this moment they must adapt to a new world, in which many have no longer found the place they used to have. Not only that, but they must also find the answers to the strange event they experienced while trying to avoid near death.

Fans are waiting for season 4 of “Manifesto” to find out what really happened on flight 828. Photo: Netflix

What characters will not be in the fourth season of “Manifest”?

The end of season 3 of “Manifesto” anticipated the death of Grace Stone, Ben’s wife. In that sense, (with all the pain in the world) Actress Athena Karkanis will not be reprising her beloved role in this upcoming installment of the Netflix series.

In Cal’s case, the situation is somewhat particular. Let’s remember that the little one disappeared for a while after touching the tail of the plane, but we saw him for the end of the third season as a teenager.

In this way, the interpreter of the minor, Jack Messina, will be replaced by the actor Ty Doran for this cycle of the program.

In “Manifest”, the young version of Cal is played by Jack Messina, while the adult is played by Ty Doran. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Who killed Grace Stone in season 3?

It was Angelina who killed Grace. As is known, the latter and Ben went to the rescue of the young woman, as her parents had her locked up in a basement after her return from flight 828.

However, what the Stone couple did not see coming is that Angelina would go to steal her baby, Eden, because the girl is convinced that the girl is her guardian angel.

In that sense, a tense scene came when she stabbed Grace and took her little girl.

When and what time does the series premiere on Netflix?