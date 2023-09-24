The book “Invasion of the Field” by Alejandro Requeijo.

In field invasion (Ediciones B) journalist Alejandro Requeijo starts with a declaration of principles that locates the reader unequivocally. It is an interesting essay – or manifesto – in favor of the identity of the stands in football stadiums. Understanding the stands as a curious link between dozens, hundreds or thousands of people who feel that they are part of a singular identity.

The stand as a concept houses joys and sorrows, great stories and small anecdotes, it understands the reasons why a player is whistled, it interprets who that banner is directed at, it knows what the rivalries are, it cancels out the differences between all the human beings who They form it to gather them around a shirt and a shield. What one tier celebrates, another sees as an aberration. Some admire beauty above all. Others enjoy seeing the ball go over the sideline after a forceful defensive cut. And, although it may not seem like it, everything has an explanation. Because the stands, like the people, have been shaping their way of being in parallel with the advancement of the history of the clubs they support. And they have woven a solid and complex relationship to understand for those who are not part of them. That’s why football teams’ obsession with turning the holy grail of any company—the fans—into mere consumer customers is so strange.

Requeijo gives shape to an issue that has been debated for years among the most purist and faithful sectors of the fans, who see how idiosyncrasy is giving way to an anodyne homogeneity. How football is moving towards becoming a luxury product in which money will end up replacing the social, cultural and family factors that determine the choice of a team. The fan, Requeijo reflects, does not ask what his team can do for him, but rather what he can do for his team. Perhaps the next field invasion—How long has it been since you’ve seen one?—is no longer something to celebrate.

