A group of economists, executives and former state ministers signed a manifesto in support of the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45 of 2019, tax reform. The document was organized and released this Monday (6.Nov.2023) by To be faira non-partisan movement, organized by civil society entities and organizations in favor of taxation.

The 72 signatories of the manifesto state that the opinion of the tax reform rapporteur in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), sent to the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Upper House, maintains the main pillars of the reform, but expands the “already a high number of specific and favored regimes approved by the Chamber, distancing tax reform from the best models practiced in the world”. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 1 MB).

The report also suggests exceptions that, according to the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddadimpact the standard rate of dual VAT (Value Added Tax) by 0.5 pp (percentage point) in relation to the text approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

Despite the exceptions and benefits, the manifesto says it recognizes that “concessions are necessary to make the approval of the reform politically viable”but states that “from a technical perspective, the reasonable limit has already been reached or even exceeded”.

The Senate’s CCJ is scheduled to vote on the tax reform on Tuesday (7.nov). As the proposal is a PEC, it needs to be voted on in 2 rounds in the plenary. Senators must vote in the 1st round on Wednesday (Nov 8) and the 2nd round on Thursday (Nov 9).

