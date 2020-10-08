They are 400 out of the 1,895 employees of the Opéra national de Paris – nearly a quarter within the institution – to have signed a manifesto entitled “From the racial question to the Opéra national de Paris”. Written by five dancers – Guillaume Diop, Letizia Galloni, Jack Gasztowtt, Awa Joannais and Isaac Lopes Gomes -, as well as Binkady-Emmanuel Hié, of the Association for the influence of the Paris Opera (Arop), this document intends “To bring the racial question out of the silence that surrounds it within the Opera”.

Revealed at the end of September by the Sceneweb site, the text states that “The Opera now includes in its artistic, technical and administrative ranks people of color. Nevertheless the stigmas of racial discrimination are still present in French society in the XXI.e century. The Paris Opera, a noble institution that we serve with passion, is no exception to the rule: problematic practices persist, certain discriminatory discourse could be combated more effectively and our artistic powers still lack diversity ”. It is carried by “Many awakenings around the world”, at the time of the George Floyd affair and the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement, which the group of five dancers, black and mestizo, began to exchange on “The way it affected us, our origins, confided Guillaume Diop to a colleague, and what his origins meant to us. Things are going very well at the Opera, but it seemed to us that adjustments were possible and that we had to speak as racialized artists about what we are experiencing ”.

The group of five met Aurélie Dupont, director of dance at the end of June, then, by videoconference at the end of July from Toronto, Alexander Neef, who has since taken office on September 1 at the head of the Paris Opera. He listened to them attentively, arguing that he had already started to think about the subject, “That concerns me. In Toronto, we carried out this reflection and this work on both the representation of artists and new audiences. From the start of confinement, we thought, with Martin Ajdari (deputy director general of the Opéra national de Paris), of a mission on diversity within the establishment ”.

At the end of August, the text of the manifesto was sent to the staff. Four hundred people have decided to sign. The institution itself launched a mission on the racial question, formalized on September 22, and entrusted to Constance Rivière, secretary general of the Defender of Rights, and to the historian Pap Ndiaye, professor at Sciences-Po. Conclusions expected on December 15.

The manifesto of the 400 calls, among other things, for the abolition “Officially and definitively” of “Blackface”, abandoned in Anglo-Saxon ballets, as well as “Yellow face”. There is also talk that Métis and black dancers can have “Access to products corresponding to their skin tone”. Moreover the “Flesh tights” should be called “Sticky skin”. It is requested that any comments relating to ordinary racism be reported. In his mission letter, Alexander Neef wants the two experts to reflect on the notion of “White ballet, archetype of classical ballet (…) requiring a homogeneous corps de ballet”.