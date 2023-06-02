After a long wait, “Manifesto 4” will finally broadcast its part two, through Netflix, the streaming platform that rescued it from oblivion to make it a massive success. The mystery behind Flight 828 and its passengers continues to spark theories, but the battle between the Stones and Angelina is the reason fans haven’t been able to sleep.

Next, we share all the details about the season finale so that you do not miss the series or any spoiler ruins the months of waiting.

Watch here the trailer of “Manifesto 4”, part 2

https://youtu.be/P1px9ChgBdY

“Manifesto 4”, part 2: when is it released on Netflix?

After several months of waiting, part 2 of“Manifesto 4”will make up the Netflix catalog this Friday, June 2, 2023. As you remember, part one arrived in November 2022 and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the outcome and what will happen to their favorite characters.

What time to see the chapters of “Manifesto 4”, part 2?

In Peru,NetflixIt usually releases new productions on its platform starting at 2:00 am, therefore, season 4 of “Manifesto” is expected to be added in that period. Here we leave you schedules for other countries.

Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala: 1.00 am

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico: 3.00 am

Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay: 4.00 am

Spain: at 9.00 am on November 5.

What happened in season 4 of “Manifesto”?

With the death of Grace Stone, her family and friends persecuted Angelina Meyer, after she kidnapped Eden, the youngest daughter, claiming that she is her angel. Ben did not sit idly by and was the one who rescued her, but the villain decided to take revenge and this time she will have something in her favor: the omega sapphire.

Although the Stones managed to be together again, the one who sacrificed himself for the happiness of his family was Zeke. This character, seeing Cal about to die, set out to exchange places with him. The question that fans are asking is if he really passed away.

What will happen in “Manifesto 4”, part 2?

In the second batch of chapters of “Manifesto 4”, the Stones and their allies are expected to have a final encounter with Angelina, who remains convinced that she is an angel and that she has come to Earth to save her. that the mystery of Flight 828 is solved and what force is behind its disappearance.

For his part, showrunner Jeff Rake could not help but drop some brushstrokes of what we will see in an interview with TV Guide: “It’s up to Ben, ‘Mick’, and perhaps especially Cal, to defeat Angelina as we open up way to the final block. The problem is that his opponent is getting more and more powerful.”

