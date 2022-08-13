In 2021, NBC canceled “Manifesto”decision that Netflix took the opportunity to be the light at the end of the road and give it one more season. The fiction that exposes a mysterious and complicated story with an airplane as the protagonist is popular in streaming.

Although “Manifest” was expected to have six cycles, this is the perfect opportunity to close the plot. For now, it is known that season 4 of “Manifest” will aim to put a clear context on the fate of the protagonists. With 20 episodes to come, the release date on Netflix is ​​still the most sought after piece of information.

Teaser of “Manifesto 4″

What will happen in season 4 of “Manifiesto”?

The series is expected to provide answers about what happened to Flight 828, which disappeared for five years with its passengers on board.

After being given up for dead, some time later they would appear. They would be shocked to learn that although “hours passed” from his accident, it was actually years.

Premiere date of season 4 of “Manifiesto” on Netflix

Four months from the end of 2022, fans are still wondering When will season 4 of “Manifest” be seen? With a teaser presented at the beginning of the year, in February it was shared that the production was recording its chapters in New York.

On Twitter, Jeff Rake, creator and executive producer of the series, responded to Stephen King, a follower of fiction, that the new chapters could be on Netflix in November.

According to Netflix, these are the actors who will reprise their role in “Manifest 4″.

Josh Dallas

JR Ramirez

melissa roxburgh

parveen-kaur

Moon Blaise

holly taylor

Ty Doran

Daryl Edwards

Jack Messina

Matt Long

Alexis Suarez

Ben Livingston

“Manifiesto” is part of the top 10 of Netflix in Peru. Its first three seasons are available on streaming.