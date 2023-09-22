Manifest

Manifesting is popular. Followers believe that with negative and positive thoughts, you attract negative and positive things into your life. The universe gives you what you ask for.

This idea is not new. Now people are following manifestation influencers like Gabby Bernstein. Sixteen years ago, millions read the book The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. And in the 1950s people were hugely infatuated with Norman Vincent Peale. Anyone who searches online for ‘new thought’ or ‘law of attraction’ will see that the belief in manifesting has been around for almost two hundred years.

Does it work?

Australian psychologist Lucas Dixon is fascinated by the success industry and did so together with colleagues research into the belief in manifesting. They asked more than a thousand Americans about their beliefs in this area, their social situation, personal characteristics and financial behavior.

The results? A third of the participants scored high on belief in manifesting. This group turned out to be no more financially successful than the rest. However, they thought more positively about themselves and also believed that they had a greater chance of success than others. Believers For example, they found it a likely scenario that, thanks to their talents and skills, they would earn $300,000 per year in the future.

Also interesting: manifesters behaved more overconfidently in the financial field. For example, they invested more often in crypto coins and were also more likely to be victims of fraud.

Magical thinking

Psychologists call the idea that our thoughts influence the world around us a form of “magical thinking.” People are susceptible to this. Example: research shows that we tend to believe that mentally encouraging athletes influences their success.

According to Dixon and colleagues, magical thinking can sometimes help people stay optimistic and persevere when working toward a goal. But when manifesting, there is a risk that serious efforts are not made. Because the idea is that the universe is working for you.

Dixon and colleagues ultimately conclude that belief in manifesting increases the risk of money problems. But they expect that the believers will not be misled by this. They generally do not believe that setbacks mean that their theory does not work, but that they simply have to do a little harder to appease the universe.

Who does good

The belief in manifesting has all kinds of manifestations. Orthodox followers see the universe as a kind of Amazon.com, where just by thinking about things you get what you want: a nice car, an attractive partner, a new job. Free-thinking manifesters profess that you have to radiate positive ‘energy’ to have a better life, but you also have to work on it a little yourself.

And then there are countless agnostics. People who will never use the word manifesting themselves, but who, for example, believe in ‘who does good, meets good’. Psychologists also call this belief – people get what they deserve – the just world hypothesis and regard it as one of our many fallacies.

Idea: wouldn’t it be a nice experiment to all ask the universe for a little more common sense today?

Ben Tiggelaar writes weekly about personal leadership, work and management.