11:14 The organizers maintain the acts, despite the rain “Yes, for now we maintain the planned.” The organizers of the Commission 8M at the moment do not plan to suspend the expected acts despite the fact that at this time the rain does not cease in Madrid. Gregoria Caro reports.

11:05 Several manifestations throughout the country The day will have several claiming demonstrations throughout the country and are expected to be the most massive ones in Madrid. There, in a while, at 12 hoursthe march convened by the Madrid feminist movement From the Atocha Square. In the afternoon there are more calls.

11:02 Happy International Women Good morning! As every year, this March 8 International Women’s Day takes place, date on which the fight for women’s rights and the end of inequalities and the day is plagued by claiming acts are remembered. Although this year The rain seems that it will tarnish the celebrations From ABC we will tell you the most interesting of the day on Saturday.

#Manifestation #live #schedules #tour #hour #Womens #Day #Madrid #Barcelona #Valencia #rest #Spain