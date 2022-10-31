“Manifiesto” went from being forgotten on NBC to being the star series of Netflix for several weeks. The television production created by Jeff Rake is about to launch its fourth season and there are still many issues to be resolved; however, a recent trailer anticipated a great tragedy for the protagonists, especially since they still have not figured out how to get rid of their fearsome death dates.

Will they be able to save themselves? Find out for yourself, because the next chapters are shortly to reach the platform.

Trailer for season 4 of “Manifest”

What is “Manifesto” about?

“A plane mysteriously lands years after taking off, and the people on board are thrown back into a world that has gone on without them and are confronted with strange new realities,” reads Netflix’s synopsis.

“Manifest” shows a group of passengers on flight 828. During the trip, a series of turbulence occurred late at night, but the plane managed to stabilize and land. However, what the crew never imagined was that they would return five years later, despite the fact that only a few hours passed for them.

In that time, the relatives and acquaintances of the passengers continued with their lives, for which Ben, Michaela and other protagonists not only have to worry about adapting to their new realities, but also deciphering some chilling visions that haunt them.

When does “Manifesto 4″ premiere?

Season 4 of “Manifest” will be divided into two parts and the first of them can be seen from next November 4.

What time to watch the new season of “Manifiesto”?

Netflix it usually adds titles to its platform in the same time range. In that sense, if you live in Peru, you can enjoy the new season of “Manifiesto” starting at 2:00 am. Here are more release times.

Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala: 1:00 a.m.

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico: 3.00 a.m.

Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay: 4.00 a.m.

Spain: at 9.00 am on November 5.

Season 4 of “Manifest” will arrive on Netflix in two parts. The first will be released in November this year. Photo: Netflix

On which platform to watch the fourth season of “Manifiesto 4″?

“Manifest” It used to be an NBC production, but it was eventually cancelled. However, it was until Netflix rescued her from oblivion, which was a success and her new season was launched. In this way, the program is now part of the streaming titles.

Cast of “Manifesto”

The main cast of “Manifest” It consists of Joshua Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, J. R Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Jack Messina as Cal, Matt Long as Zeke Landon, and Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl.

However, the end of the third season of “Manifest” has already confirmed the absence of at least two main characters.