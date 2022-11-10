After a long wait, fans of “Manifesto” can now see season 4, the same one that seeks to solve the mystery behind flight 828 and its passengers. With the dramatic end of the last cycle, in which Angelina killed Grace Stone, now the protagonists will go after her, who ran away from her house with baby Eden.

While this is happening, the Stones and Dr. Saanvi discover something that could help them correct ‘the lifeboat’ and prevent the deaths of the passengers. With the passing of the scenes, we know that it is the Omega Sapphire.

What is the Omega Sapphire in “Manifest”?

In chapter 9, we are told that the Omega Sapphire has a unique connection with the passengers. As part of her investigation, Saanvi discovers that several of Flight 828 are unconscious, but not injured, as they are in a trance in which they have constant calls as a result of Kathryn Fitz’s experiments.

In “Manifest” the Omega Sapphire appeared. Photo: Netflix

Later, Saanvi determines that the sapphire not only gives them unlimited calls, but must be used for good. The one who did not understand this was Angelina, who stole the stone to get Eden back.

We see the young woman using this power for the worst, since by replicating the most cherished memories of the Stones, she revives Grace, Michaela’s friend and more, with the intention of stopping them.

After Angelina’s fight with the Stones, Ben manages to escape and tells his sister that she is dead. This is not so, because at the end of season 4 of “Manifiesto” we see that the woman is still alive.