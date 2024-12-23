The manicure It has become the essential accessory for any elegant and sophisticated woman. and in Christmas There are a lot of ways to show off your nails to elevate your style. For lovers of the simplest manicures, the red It is the most Christmassy color, although you can also choose other less classic ones such as green, black or gray. Without a doubt these dates are the most appropriate to join the trend of glitter nailseither by choosing metallic enamels, or adding glitter top coat. And for those who dare with nail art, it is time to choose Christmas motifs such as stars, snowflakes, Santa hats…

The trends that will triumph this Christmas in nails

Sofya Khasanovaco-owner of the Siberia manicure salon, details the manicure styles you can’t fail with: «reflective manicurethis trend fuses sophistication with the festive atmosphere, making it ideal for the season. They can be used in light, intense tones or in combinations of both.” Another of the trends of these holidays, according to the expert, will be encapsulated glitter manicure with stars. «This design can be applied on any color or base. The gradient effect can be done on the nails, either on the entire nail, in the cuticle area or on the edge. “This is one of the most requested nail designs for this Christmas.”

And, of course, you can’t miss the manicure with ‘nail art’ of Christmas motifs: stars, reindeer, snowflakes, Christmas cookies… “This decoration fits well on nails of various lengths and shapes, and complements any type of manicure, whether in solid tones, French manicure or the sophisticated baby boomer style.”

Other ideas to succeed with your nails this Christmas

The red nailsthey are always a success. Red is the color of Christmas, it is classic, elegant, and looks good on both short and long nails. It can be worn alone like Tamara Falcó, or combined with some Christmas motif.









If you dare to add some golden detail to your red manicurethe result will be even more spectacular.

If you have the long nailsyou can play more with daring designs, incorporating drawings such as snowballs, branches, etc.

If you prefer nails of a natural colorbut you are looking to give them a Christmas touch, this proposal with nude and white is perfect: minimalist and elegant, it is easy to combine with any style.

Another manicure minimalist and very original which can also be used on short nails: a transparent base and a red bow.

For lovers of french manicure, A different idea: decorate the top with a Christmas motif, like this green and red border.

He golden It is another of the colors par excellence at Christmas. One way to add it to your looks is through a glitter manicure.

He fir It is the symbol of Christmas and also becomes a perfect option to decorate your nails.

The black and the gold together it is a sure hit, also in manicure.

Do not forget that manicure requires precise care of the nails, to preserve their health, for which you can use cuticle oil and other products such as nail strengtheners.