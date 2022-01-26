Through her YouTube channel, the Mexican actress Grettell Valdez talked about his surgery where lost part of a thumbthis because of a virus that could transmute into cancer. Fortunately, the operation of the wife of the Swiss businessman Leo Clerc was successful and she carries out a recovery process in her home.

Grettell Valdez surprised her thousands of followers by revealing the origin of this virus that was attacking her: having performed a manicure with non-sterilized instruments! The 45-year-old actress made an attentive call to all the people who would watch her video.

How did this happen? manicure with unclean instruments

He suggested that when they go to one of these places “take your things, check that they are stylized, don’t take risks, please, a nonsense ended in all this.”

The ex-wife of Argentine actor and television host Patricio Borghetti, father of her son Santino, he clarified that they did not amputate his fingerbut they removed a part and the doctors managed to generate skin without the need for a graft.

“They didn’t amputate my finger, or anything, they did cut a quarter of my nail, they cut the entire back part, I no longer have a trace, the surgeon pulled the skin from my finger and managed to close it, so it was magnificent.”

He said that this suffering began five years ago; He developed a wart on his thumb that turned out to be Bowen’s cancer.. Back then he had an operation and this disease was gone. “After five years we came to the conclusion that what I have is a virus that transmutes into cancer, it makes a wart and that wart mutates.”

After the recent surgery, Grettell will have to carry out certain treatments to recover her full health.

“The recommendation was to eradicate the entire wart and what was damaged on my finger and then do radiation to kill any molecule that remained, then do a finger chemo, which is localized to kill any cell that has remained and that don’t happen again.”