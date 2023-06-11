Juliana Pinheiro entered the beauty market 7 years ago by chance; currently, she has her own studio in Brasilia

With a very fine brush and a lot of precision in her hand, Juliana Pinheiro, 25 years old, makes drawings of the most varied styles and colors. In some cases, she even manages to create a gradient effect in her paintings. Her canvas, however, is not made of cloth and wood like that of conventional painters. The artist does everything on her clients’ nails, who leave the manicure studio with a unique style.

The young woman took advantage of her talent to set up her own business as a MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur). Serves around 4 customers a day from Tuesday to Saturday in Brasilia (Federal District). Each procedure lasts approximately 1h30. It earns BRL 12,000 in busier months and BRL 5,000 in weaker periods.

Juliana entered the beauty business in 2014. She reports that it was by chance. She started doing art on her own nails and learning from tutorials and references from foreign bloggers on the internet. Over time, friends became interested in the service and asked to receive the treatment.

“I didn’t know I knew how to do these things. I was always the person who said I wanted [aprender a desenhar]. And I was doing it with my friends”said to Entrepreneurial Power.

With the skill developed, he went to the beauty salons. He had no formal contract with the companies and still had to pay a percentage for the material he used. It worked almost like a gig scheme, he says. There came a point where working that way no longer paid off. It was time to set up your own space.

“I put it on the tip of the pencil and came to the conclusion that it was already worth renting something and having my own space than paying a percentage to work in other places”he declared.

The chosen location was a small studio of 27 m² in Asa Norte, a prime area of ​​the federal capital. Rent costs approximately R$ 900 with condominium. She decorated the space herself, which features rainbow paintings and colorful objects that reflect the professional’s work.

One of the points that led her to choose the location was the balcony with glass doors, which brings in good light and provides visibility for the detailed work of the designs on the nails.

The costs with material, equipment and energy add up to around R$ 1,500. The enamels she uses are in gel, different from the common ones. They are more malleable and only dry when placed in a special light. It does not release strong odors and lasts 21 days on the nails, a longer period than conventional ones. The price of the product used by Julian tends to be more expensive, but she sees it as an investment. At amazonfor example, an ordinary red nail polish from the brand Risqué costs around R$5. In gel, R$10.

Juliana defines herself as nail designer (English term for those who stylize nails). In addition to painting and making the illustrations, she does acrylic stretching and also prints false nails.

The price charged for each client is BRL 75 for the treatment and enamelling plus BRL 6 per design. When the art is more complicated, the value of each one is R$8.

Juliana did not always charge these amounts. When she started working in the business, she didn’t have much knowledge of pricing and did the cheapest services. It only increased after she started taking nail technician courses that she learned to price better.

Despite having specialized in the skill, the entrepreneur said she still wanted to take classes on business administration. “I haven’t done it yet, but I know I should”.

What helps the most with financial planning is an app called your schedule. With a monthly cost of BRL 20, the platform also works to make appointments with customers. It also calculates all cash inflows and outflows from the business.

“I prefer to do the math on my cell phone. I find it easier than doing with a physical thing because I have ADHD [Transtorno do Déficit de Atenção com Hiperatividade]“says Juliana.

Other bills you need to organize are MEI taxes. Manicure entered the category in 2020 to have easier access to the Emergency Aid offered because of the covid-19 pandemic.

She cites access to rights that she would not have while self-employed as the biggest advantage of becoming an individual microentrepreneur. She mentioned the contribution to Social Security. “The most important thing is in relation to my retirement […] I think it is very important for us to have this guarantee, especially when we think about the future”.

Signing up as MEI was a quick process for Juliana: “It’s very simple to do. We go a little scared, but we get there and it’s ready soon”.

During the pandemic, even, the situation weighed on the artist. Unable to serve customers, she had to make do by selling masks that she sewed. She says she made up to 500 pieces in the period. They had different styles, just like the nails she produces.

One of the strategies that Juliana uses to promote herself and leverage her business is to use social networks. She has nearly 5,000 followers on her Instagram profile (@oibraba). There, the entrepreneur shares a photo of the nails she produced and also provides the link for scheduling.

Who manages the media are two friends of nail designer. They have a contract, but the payment works on a barter system. It works as follows: they perform services on the platforms and receive nail and makeup services — which Juliana does sporadically — in return.

On the networks, she has a more stripped and irreverent language. With filtered photos and light tone videos with your customers.

When browsing through the feed, it is noticed that many of the stylized nails are from characters from famous drawings and paintings. Juliana says that these styles are much requested by her public.

Despite getting clients through Instagram, the biggest exposure would come from what she called word of mouth. She says it’s common for people to see nails in acquaintances and even friends and from there get to her services.

One of the famous clients that Juliana worked with was the singer Marina Sena, when she performed in Brasilia. The art was made in an extension that the singer glued to her nails.

The majority of the audience for the entrepreneur is female. Even so, men are opening up more and more to the arts. “The female audience is bigger, but over time I see that the male audience is also becoming very interested, especially with the drawings”.

Another person who is curious about the young woman’s talent is her son, Thiago, 10 years old. Like his mother, he is very fond of drawing and finds himself inspired by nail work.

“He is always very delighted, so impressed to see the drawings many times that he already likes. But his nail is a little square, nothing can be done yet, but I think that when he can, he will definitely want to”she declared.

Thiago lives in Maranhão with his father. Juliana always tries to visit him in January, when he is on vacation from school and she is away from work.

Juliana is just one of the approximately 800,000 MEIs who work in the beauty industry. According to Sebrae, this number represents 10.6% of all formalized in the category in March 2022, more recent data. Include hairdressers, manicures, pedicures, barbers, etc.

The sector leads among individual microentrepreneurs. Most of the people with the record are from the segment.

Juliana said she wanted to work in other areas. She still sews like a hobby and sees sustainable fashion as an opportunity to enter another market. Call of upcyclingthe activity concerns the creation of clothes and accessories exclusively with recycled waste.

However, she does not intend to leave her current job aside, as she is very grateful for what she can provide to her clients. “Style is all about building ways to express yourself and I think it’s really rewarding that people can express themselves through my work”.

