Every woman dreams of having long nails! So it is natural for women to love their nails, for which you also need a manicure-pedicure. When you need a manicure, it is easy for everyone to go to the salon to do a manicure. Certainly every job can be made easier by spending more money, and visiting a salon will also give you plenty of nail polish and nail art related options. But for now, you might hesitate to visit a salon in a social-distancing environment. In this way, we have brought natural manicures for you, which keep the health of your fingers and nails good and can be easily done at home.

This simple treatment helps protect your nails and cuticles and also prevents cracks and yellowing. Also, soaking your hands in water for a while and buffering will give you a break from time to time.

In this post you will learn:

Benefits of manicure

How to do natural manicure at home

How to give beautiful shape to your nails

Benefits of Manicure: Why You Need It Regularly

Women consider manicure a fashion part rather than everyday hygiene. So we are going to discuss here the benefits of manicure that you might not be familiar with.

Why go to a parlor when manicures can be done at home economically

Manicure cleanses your nails: We use our hands while doing everything, which is bound to cause dust and dirt in our hands. Obviously you will keep your hands clean by washing them regularly with soap, but it will not remove the dirt hidden in your nails; Dirt that collects over time and can cause infection. Regular manicure helps to remove dirt and germs hidden in the nail.

Manicure nourishes your cuticles: Cuticles are the dead skin that collects near the edges of your nails. These act as germ-inhibitors between the thick layers of skin around your nail. If you do manicures at home regularly, it will soften, nurture and keep them in good shape.

Manicure improves your blood circulation: As we said earlier, our hands are the most used in any work, so these are the most important parts of our body. So a mere 20-minute massage, which is an essential step of any manicure, stimulates the flow of blood in your hands and provides mobility in the fingers and wrist joints.

Manicure provides you with relaxation: Regular massage is very important to keep you relaxed. Especially in today’s part-time life, you need a great massage, which touches all the major points of your palm and fingers, so that your entire body is relaxed.

Manicure makes hands soft : A soothing massage includes scrubbing and exfoliating, which will make your hands as soft and clean as a baby’s hands. Then you get relaxed for 2 weeks, until your next manicure session arrives!

How to do a natural manicure at home: Going to the salon for frequent manicures can be a waste of both your time and money. Therefore, by doing this simple cut-file-polish manicure at home without wasting money, you can preserve the beauty of your nails. You can make your hands beautiful by using a homemade manicure scrub. So let’s know how to do manicures with natural ingredients, and all the ingredients are already in your house:

material:

For cut-file-polish

Nail cutter

Nail filler

Nail paint

To keep hands wet

Have a big bowl

Shampoo or body wash

Lemon juice

Honey

To make manicure scrub at home

sugar

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Process: How to do manicure at home

First Step: Nail Cut: First, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and then, with the help of a good nail paint remover and cotton, remove the old nail paint. Then, set the corners of the nails with a nail filer to reduce the length. If you want, you can give your nails a round, square or oval shape. Special tip: Instead of cutting the white part of your nail with a large cut, use smaller cuts.

Second step: File: To smooth the edge of the nail, file in one direction and close the rough edges. Moving the filer back and forth in different directions can rupture nails. For more information, watch the related video on YouTube.

Third step: Keep the hands soaked for a while: Fill a bowl with lukewarm water. Then add 2 tablespoons honey and one teaspoon lemon juice. Lemon acts as an excellent de-tanning and whitening agent while honey is a great moisturizer. Soak your hands in this solution for 5 minutes and allow them to soften. After this, press the cuticles backwards using the filer’s handle in your nails. Rub a little olive oil on the cuticles to keep them soft.

Fourth Step: Scrub: Although you can make many types of manicure scrubs at home, but this is the simplest and most effective way, lemon, sugar and olive oil scrub is suitable for all skin types. In a small bowl, mix two teaspoons of sugar, half a teaspoon of olive oil and one teaspoon of lemon juice. The heat emanating from your palms will melt the sugar crystals, which in turn will slowly flush out dead skin cells. Olive oil helps in keeping moisture in your hands. Scrub your hands for 2 minutes and then wash it with lukewarm water. Then dry them with a soft towel.

Special tip: For best results, rotate and scrub the fingers round and round. This will improve the blood circulation of your hands and add radiance to your skin.

Fifth step: nail polish: Finally, to enhance the beauty of your nails, you will need beautiful painted nail. You can try a trendy minimalist nail art style. It is simple, and your nails look beautiful.

advice: There are a few things you should keep in mind while manicuring, such as don’t forget to moisturize your hands after using a nail polish remover, as your skin is dehydrated later. Also, never put nail paint on for more than two weeks as this can cause the nails to become colorless. Truly, keep the nails polish-free for a week before re-polishing the nails.