Even when she is far from the slopes she just can’t stay still. This is the story of Mikaela Shiffrin27, American alpine skier, one of the greatest of all time. Two Olympic titles and six world championships, along with many trophies in his palmares, such as 4 general World Cups and 6 special slalom World Cups. In recent days she has been on vacation between Mexico and Hawaii, a dream location, which allowed her to train in other sports as well. Here are all of her passions.