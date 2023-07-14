Sub-Saharan people fleeing bullets fired at eye level by Tunisian security forces. Rocks and stones thrown by a slice of the population of Sfax against migrants from countries such as Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and Mali. Two boys with conspicuous head injuries admitted in a corridor of the Habib Bourguiba hospital. The print was able to verify some videos dating back to Tuesday 4 July from Sfaxa place in recent weeks where there has been violence, aggression and mass deportations towards the Algerian and Libyan borders, in what can be defined as “a manhunt”.

The analysis- The Saied Pogroms Of Dominic Quirico



