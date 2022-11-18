All three bodies were found in the Prati district. A Chinese woman was found by a doorman on the landing of an apartment. She was naked and covered in blood. The police suspect that she was trying to flee from the perpetrator. A second Chinese woman was found inside the apartment, who had also been stabbed to death.
A few blocks away, just 600 meters away, a transsexual woman was stabbed to death. She would be from Colombia. Due to the similar stab wounds, the police immediately assumed that it was the same perpetrator. The police are now investigating who the killer is through cameras and telephone records of the women.
