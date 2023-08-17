Police in northern Italy are hunting a 21-year-old Dutchman suspected of stabbing his father and a family friend to death. It reports that Italian news agency ANSA Wednesday. The Dutchman would have psychological problems.

The stabbing took place in the town of Montaldo di Mondovì, which is located in the northern province of Cuneo. According to the police, the Dutchman was a guest at the house of a friend of his father for a holiday.

For unknown reasons, an argument broke out in the afternoon, after which the suspect allegedly fatally injured his father. The owner of the house, a 59-year-old Dutchman, intervened and was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital by helicopter, but died in hospital in Turin.

The suspect then fled. Dozens of police officers are currently looking for him. According to ANSA, the search is complicated because the area around the town is very extensive and wooded. The police consider the 21-year-old man very dangerous and have warned the population of the area to be wary.