W.o is Jürgen Conings? On Friday, security forces searched the Hoge Kempen National Park for the Belgian soldier who went into hiding armed on Monday and announced that he wanted to “attack the regime and the virologists”. German forces were also involved in the search in the border triangle, as confirmed by the Federal Ministry of the Interior, as were police officers from the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Meanwhile, more hair-raising details about how the man, classified as a right-wing extremist threat, was able to obtain weapons of war became known. Political reappraisal has also begun. Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder reproached the Belgian army with “mistakes”. Access to weapons should now be made more difficult.

After around 250 police officers and 150 soldiers had roughly combed through the Hoge Kempen National Park on Thursday, special forces began on Friday with a “search from tree to tree,” as a police spokesman put it. This could take several days. The manhunt is concentrated within a radius of twenty kilometers. “We had specific indications that he was in the park.

The border with the Netherlands is monitored

The fact that he was not found does not have to mean that he is or has not been in the area, “said a spokesman for the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office. The emergency services found a tent in the partially difficult to access area, which is now being examined for traces. The Dutch police gathered forces at the nearby border in the event that Conings tried to flee to the neighboring country.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



The 46-year-old professional soldier had four bazookas, a submachine gun and a semi-automatic pistol with him in his barracks in Leopoldsburg in the province of Limburg on Monday – allegedly to organize a target practice on Wednesday. As the Flemish TV broadcaster VRT reported, as a shooting instructor he had “the keys to all ammunition and weapons depots at his new base. There he picked up the weapons with which he set off on his campaign at the beginning of the week, without much fuss or control. “

The key – an electronic access card – was found in his car with four bazookas. The broadcaster quoted a senior Defense Department official as saying it was “like hiring someone with a drinking problem as a bartender.” The Belgian army observed Conings since last year as one of around thirty “potentially violent right-wing extremists”; in addition, he was listed as a “very serious” threat by the government’s anti-terror center.

Defense Minister Dedonder, a Walloon socialist, opened an investigation. “Errors in the procedure” were made. She pointed out that the soldier’s security clearance had been withdrawn because of his extremist attitude, but not the right to carry weapons. This will be changed. In addition, soldiers are to be scrutinized more closely before being hired and during their service time. From the opposition, Dedonder himself was asked to resign, but they refused. The mistakes were made under her predecessor, who was in office until October 2020, she justified.