“How can it be that someone had access to weapons and was able to take them with them who is listed by the security services as a person with extremist ideas and who has even made threats?” Good question. Alexander De Croo raised them on Wednesday, the Belgian Prime Minister.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The whole country has been facing it since a heavily armed professional soldier went into hiding earlier this week and announced in a letter that he would “attack the regime and the virologists”. On Thursday, heavily armed special units from the police and army searched for the man from the Limburg province in the triangle with the Netherlands and Germany for the third day in a row. Reporters and ear-witnesses reported several times about shots in the Hoge Kempen National Park, but initially no one was arrested.

It is an extremely bizarre story that is becoming known bit by bit. The Belgian public prosecutor identified the wanted person by full name as Jürgen Conings. He is well known to the security authorities. The Belgian anti-terrorist center puts him on a list of 48 people who are being observed because of their right-wing extremist sentiments, as category four (“very serious”) threats.

Name allusion to the Waffen SS

Conings was in contact with a Flemish right-wing extremist who has been in prison since 2014. In social networks, he identified himself as a supporter of the right-wing radical party Vlaams Belang. One of his profiles can be reached under the name “Siegrune.Walkuren” – ostensibly an allusion to Wagner’s opera “Die Walküre”, but also to the identification mark of the Waffen-SS.

This man was able to calmly do his service in the Belgian army, of which he has been a professional soldier since 1992. He was on several missions abroad, in Kosovo, in Bosnia-Herzegovina, in Lebanon, and between 2017 and 2019 also in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he trained soldiers. Most recently he was stationed in Leopoldsburg, in the province of Limburg, where he also lived privately. The Belgian Army prepares its soldiers for missions abroad at the base. Conings ran such courses. On Monday he is said to have taken a heap of weapons from there to prepare for a target practice on Wednesday. This is what the Belgian media report. That alone raises questions: Usually guns are not handed out days before an exercise, and certainly not to be taken home.

On Monday evening, the soldier did not return to his home in Dilsen-Stokkem, where he lives with his partner and two children. The place is on the Meuse, a stone’s throw from the border with the Netherlands. Conings is said to have left two letters. In one he announced that he could “no longer live in a society in which politicians and virologists have taken everything from us”. He announced that he was now going into the resistance and would not surrender without a fight.

Prosecutors have been looking for the man since these letters were found. On Tuesday evening, on the edge of the Hoge Kempen National Park, not far from his house, she came across his off-road vehicle; the license plate was removed. The investigators found four M72 LAW bazookas with ammunition in the car. This is a shoulder-mounted weapon that can pierce a foot of armor steel and is used by many NATO countries.

Local residents report gunfire from the park

Conings himself was gone. Authorities suspect he was carrying two lighter weapons, a modern P90 submachine gun and a semi-automatic pistol. On Wednesday and Thursday, 250 police officers and soldiers, heavily armed and in camouflage suits, were looking for him in the Hoge Kempen National Park. The area, characterized by forest and heather, is around 12,000 hectares, which corresponds to an area of ​​eleven by eleven kilometers. The park was closed to the public, as was part of the nearby E 314 motorway.

On Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, reporters and witnesses said they heard gunshots from the park. The police did not want to comment. On Thursday afternoon, she announced that there was an operation near Leuven, a long way to the west, already near Brussels. There is a clue to the soldier they are looking for, but there is “no need to worry”. In the meantime, radio and television reported continuously about the wanted man, the danger of which the public prosecutor had expressly warned. Whoever saw him should not contact him under any circumstances, it said in the search notice, the man could carry firearms.

At least one person was already safe: the virologist Marc Van Ranst. The police had taken the respected scientist and his family to a safe place. It is not known whether Conings made specific threats against him in the letters he left behind. But last year he tried to find out via social networks where Van Ranst, who teaches and researches at the Catholic University of Leuven, lives privately.

Van Ranst is as well known in Belgium as Christian Drosten is in Germany. It stands for a strict lockdown course. On Twitter, he had multiple disputes with the Vlaams Belang, who want to split Flanders from Belgium. On his own behalf, he now wrote in the same service that he was not surprised at threats from right-wing extremists: “To be against the Covid rules and against the Covid vaccinations is all too often associated with glorification of violence and raw racism.”