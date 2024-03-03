with videoIn a serious accident on the A4 near Den Hoorn, one of the drivers involved fled. According to witnesses, he crossed the highway. Two cars were seriously damaged and the highway towards Rotterdam has been closed for hours. The police are searching for the suspect with a helicopter and dogs.
Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
12:31
