Manhunt. Cesare Battisti a life on the run: the documentary on Rai 3

Manhunt. Cesare Battisti a life on the run is the documentary broadcast this evening, Saturday 1 April, at 21.45 on Rai 3. The end of the long escape and the arrest of the ex terrorist multiple murderer Cesare Battisti, through the voices of the protagonists. A docufiction by Graziano Conversano, produced by Rai Fiction and Indigo Storie. All the previews below.

Advances

The protagonists of the docufiction are the agents of the State Police involved in the complex international operation that reconstruct the Manhunt, between investigative strategy, technology and innovative means, but also give voice to the emotions of those who daily carry out their job with dedication and professionalism in the ‘shadow. In support of the narrative, the exclusive material provided by the police, together with the testimonies of the victims, journalists and protagonists of those years. Appointment with Manhunt. Cesare Battisti a life on the run tonight, 1 April 2023, at 21.45 on Rai 3.