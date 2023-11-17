PL1 to forget

The long-awaited weekend of the Las Vegas Grand Prix seems to have proved the skeptics right, at least as regards the first, disastrous, free practice session held in the early Italian morning. There red flag that ended the work shift after just 12 minutesdue to the manhole that damaged Esteban Ocon’s car and smashed the entire rear end of Carlos Sainz’s, was greeted with more than understandable criticism and grumbling from many professionals.

The only Toto Wolff spoke out publicly, defending the actions of the organisers and responding harshly to those who contested the choice of the Las Vegas Strip as the location for a Formula 1 GP. Among the commentators, one of the harshest wasformer driver Martin Brundle, who has been the esteemed technical voice of F1 in the UK for many years now. Commenting on the incident to the microphones of Sky Sports F1Brundle did not use tender words towards the poor impression experienced by the Circus in PL1.

Brundle’s attack

“Unfortunately [la F1] got a slap in the face, to say the least – commented Brundle – and Ferrari took more than one slap on the bodywork”. In fact, the Maranello team had to replace the components of the power unit and the chassis on the #55 car requested an exemption from the FIA to avoid having to serve penalties on the grid, given that the damage was caused by an object ‘external’ to the track, the manhole cover.

“It’s very embarrassing – added the former British driver – this is a problem that we have already had over the years, especially on road circuits but also on more traditional tracks, such as Malaysia and China, for example. So it’s a well-known risk. I’m surprised this kind of problem hasn’t been solved sooner. Obviously the Las Vegas Strip has been resurfaced on the track side and it appears these pieces have been covered up – concluded Brundle – but the suction produced by these cars, which generate downforce, began to pull up these pieces”.