Views of the series “Manho We Weld 2”, and discussions about his story, dominated social networking sites and television screens during the first days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi actress Khairiya Abu Laban revealed, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the details of the work, which deals in a way that combines comedy and tragedy, with the problems of Saudi society from the inside, and the problems that have become one of the most fundamental issues that the Arab reality needs to discuss in general.

The events revolve around the series presenting many different social situations and issues in episodes of exciting adventures, the most prominent of which is the issue of how the rich cope with the poor society, and how the poor live the life of the rich.

The conflict continues between two young men, one poor and the other rich, and they exchange roles as a result of a tragic event that occurred in the past while they were in the hospital when they were children.

She added, “The child of a poor woman goes to the bosom of a rich woman, to become CEO of a successful company, until the secret is revealed one day after 30 years and the threads intertwine.”

Abu Laban confirmed in her interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the comic atmosphere continues in the second part, in interesting and exciting scenes, with the intensification of hostility between the two young men, especially after the appearance of Rayan’s real uncle.

And she continued: “Events continue with new surprises and secrets, as the first young man, Bandar, tries to help the other young man, Rayan, in managing the company, but the latter’s recklessness and irresponsible behavior in managing the company makes the matter between him and Bandar Bandar, who is trying to save the situation difficult, and the conflict between them intensifies.” “.

And “Abu Laban” talked about her role in particular, saying that she completes the work with the embodiment of the character “Fayrouz”, the beloved “Ryan”, who is the character played by the artist “Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj” in the series, who was poor and became rich.

The Saudi artist referred to one of the other chords in which the work took place this season, which is the tension that afflicted her relationship with her lover, “Ryan”, as a result of the interference of one of the famous social media between them, and her continuous attempts to get close to “Ryan”.

She expressed her happiness at the return of cooperation between her and actor Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj again under the direction of director Mounir Al-Zoubi, especially since she enjoyed a lot by working with him in the first part of “Who We Weld”, as he is a capable director who knows how to manage the work.

“Abu Laban” pointed out that what attracted her most to the series was the contrast between its events, and the diversity between drama and comedy, richness and poverty, those contrasts that are visually pleasing to the viewer, as she had never before presented this type of work called “Drama-D”, or drama Mixed with light comedy.