Former President Donald Trump’s legal fronts are multiplying. In addition to separate investigations into alleged tax irregularities in his businesses, Manhattan prosecutors have indicated to the Republican that he could face criminal charges for allegedly buying the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels about an extramarital affair, so as not to jeopardize jeopardize his run for the White House in 2016.

As reported on Thursday by the newspaper The New York TimesBased on four anonymous sources with knowledge of the case, the former president has been given the opportunity to appear before a Manhattan grand jury next week, should he wish to testify. Both the spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney and lawyers representing Trump declined to comment.

The offer to testify almost always indicates that an indictment is near; it would be unusual for the district attorney, Democrat Alvin L. Bragg, to notify a potential defendant without ultimately seeking charges against him. The investigation of the case has lasted almost five years.

Daniels maintains that she had a sexual relationship with Trump and received $130,000 in the last days of the 2016 presidential campaign in exchange for silencing her meeting with the magnate, who would end up winning the elections in November of that year. The Republican has always denied that this relationship existed and in 2018 he went so far as to affirm in statements to journalists that he knew nothing of a payment to Daniels.

But Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison in federal court in New York for orchestrating hush payments for Daniels and another woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said she had maintained a months-long affair with Trump before he became president.

The tycoon, who is seeking again the Republican nomination for president in 2024, faces multiple legal challenges, stemming from investigations into his handling of classified documents, his attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election and, the most serious of them, about his role in the assault on the Capitol by a horde of his followers, on January 6, 2021. The committee that investigated the attempt asked in December to prosecute the Republican for four crimes, including insurrection. In addition, he is the subject of another investigation for pressuring high-ranking Georgia officials to disguise the result of the polls, and fraudulently claim victory in the state.

