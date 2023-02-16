The German tuner Manhart is not exactly known for his subtlety in tuning cars. They generally prefer the excessive use of carbon fiber, flashy stitching and gold decals. They did that for example with the MH4 GTR ll – an M4 CSL with black body kit and 702 hp that would even make Batman pee.

Still, hope is on the horizon for those who find Manhart’s work too exaggerated. Manhart now admits that things can be done differently: ‘The eye-catching, extroverted appearance is not everyone’s taste.’ That is why they are now converting the BMW M4 Competition into this, it must be said, rather modest MH4 600.

Specifications of Manhart’s BMW M4 Competition

While the upgrade looks mild from the outside, there’s plenty of work done under the hood. The power of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-in-line grows from 510 hp to a healthy 635 hp. The torque also increases – from 650 Nm to 780 Nm. Manhart gets that extra power from a new ECU.

According to the tuner, the team working on the engine was allowed to ‘blow off steam’. Thanks to the extra power, a sprint from 0 to 200 km/h is completed in 10.5 seconds. By the way, the exhaust is made of stainless steel and the ends can be coated in ceramic, as in the example in the photos. You can also have the M4 lowered by means of lowering springs from H&R or coilover sets from KW.

The subtle appearance of the Manhart MH 600

Furthermore, as mentioned, Manhart keeps it subtle. The carbon fiber splitter and side skirts come from BMW M, as do the gold wheels. They measure 20 inches at the front, 21 inches at the rear. The carbon fiber grille, diffuser and inserts in the front wings come from Manhart itself. We have to say that we can relate to this new style from Manhart. You’ll just see that the tuner’s next car is another creep.