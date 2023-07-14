Ai, ai, ai. Is this sacrilege or is it? The Germans tackle the Delta Integrale with this Manhart 400.

The Lancia Delta Integrale is one of the most legendary cars ever built. It was actually a harbinger of the hyperhatch as we know it today: a rally car for the street. And what kind of rally car was the Delta HF. The Integrale has won the WRC 6 times, from 1986 to 1992. To put this in context: Audi has only done that twice (1982 and 1984). However, the Germans have been able to convert that better into favorable sales figures.

The Delta Integrale was not only a successful rally car, but also a very potent road car. By default, that was actually already a sensational car. It’s not the fastest car by today’s standards, but then you miss the point. You do have the four-wheel drive system and the engine of the rally car.

It sounds great, the handling is challenging and the steering is so pure and direct that you wonder why we want to save the environment with electric power steering. It is also one of the few cars where turbo lag is fun, you can really hear the turbos whistling and hissing.

Problem

But what’s the problem now? The Germans from Manhart (from Wuppertal) have taken care of an Integrale. They call it the Manhart Integral 400. You would suspect that it has 400 hp, but that is not the case. Because the power remains at ‘only’ 375 hp, although that is still almost double compared to the standard version. It had 200 horsepower.

They achieve this by installing a new turbo kit, ‘wilder’ camshafts, forged pistons, modified piston rods, stronger Bosch fuel pump, new radiator plus fan and a completely new sports exhaust system.

As said, the result is 375 hp, while the torque is 550 Nm. The transmission is modified (competition spec) with a reinforced Sachs clutch.

Chassis Manhart Integrale 400

The chassis is now ‘lower’ and ‘stiffer’, thanks in part to the KW Variant 3 coilover kit. They also mention how the brakes have been adjusted: there is a Brembo braking system with 380 mm large discs at the front and 284 mm at the rear.

In terms of appearance changes, it should be your taste: a matte green wrap with the signature Manhart striping, this time in gray and red (instead of gold). On the back is an EVO rear spoiler.

Then the wheels, it’s rims are OZ Rally Racing wheels, 17 inch size. Not quite period-correct, but it doesn’t look out of place. Rally wheels have looked more or less the same for years. Finally the interior. There is a Recaro interior with Alcantara upholstery, Evo clock shop, floor mats and sports steering wheel.

Prices are not known, but you can turn to the Classic department van Manhart for any special requests.

