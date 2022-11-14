For the tuner Manhart, the latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a nice car, but they find the old GT2 RS ‘even more extreme and fascinating’. They built the Manhart TR 900 based on that Porsche. Before that, she took a not too scanty version with the Clubsport and Weissach package.

Manhart grabs Porsche’s 3.8-liter six-cylinder by the throat and gives it a major upgrade. They install larger turbos, adjust the software, play with the downpipes and mount a new intake pipe. The exhaust gets new racing catalytic converters. All in all, this ensures that the 700 hp and 750 Nm grows to a decent 945 hp and 1,050 Nm.

Specifications of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS from Manhart

To cope with the power, the PDK gearbox also gets an upgrade. Manhart judges that the stock carbon-ceramic brakes are strong enough and leaves them alone. The front bumper gets larger air intakes for better cooling, a rear diffuser and downforce complete the picture.

The gold stickers are of course back, but this time they are not on a black paint. Instead, this Manhart TR 900 has the color ‘Midnight Dark Green’. We admit that looks great on him. They only tell potential customers what Manhart’s Porsche 911 GT2 RS costs exactly. Or would you rather go for the Manthey-Racing?