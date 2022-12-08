When we first took a closer look at the BMW M4 CSL, we noticed that not much has changed on the engine. The turbos got a bit more bar and some software updates were made, but otherwise he stuck to the old six-in-line recipe. That is a bit too cowardly for the German tuner Manhart. They are now giving the standard M4 and M4 CSL quite a few new parts.

The new M4s also get some optical tweaks. You may have noticed that this copy is a bit lower on its wheels. You can adjust the height yourself with the screw set. In addition, it has 20-inch alloy wheels and there are a lot of carbon fiber extras. Finally, there is of course a Manhart sticker set that comes in different colors. We would also go for this black-and-red version.

Specifications of the Manhart BMW M4 CSL

Then the icing on the Manhart cake. The power of the 3.0-liter six-in-line with two turbos increases from 510 hp to 702 hp. The torque goes up from 650 Nm to 880 Nm. Manhart achieves this through new software. The new stainless steel exhaust system and downpipes also contribute. The latter come with or without catalytic converters. It is important to know that the Manhart MH4 GTR ll does not have a German TÜV approval. So good luck getting it through the APK here.

Inside, the Manhart party continues with special floor mats and a four-point harness. To fully immerse yourself in the Manhart atmosphere, you also get a special helmet. You can order all upgrades separately from the tuner. All together you come to about 37,500 euros. Oh, and then you also have to bring your own M4 or M4 CSL of 133,804 euros and 220,065 euros in the Netherlands. Then the BMW 3.0 CSL below?