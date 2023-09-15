Something different again. The BMW 2002 tii from Alpina, tackled by Manhart.

Manhart often picks up a new BMW. An M2, an M3, an M5. You name them. This is something completely different. You are looking at a BMW 2002. A legendary model of its own. What makes this example extra special is that it is a car that has been modified by Alpina.

It is not the first time that Manhart has been busy with a classic. Under the name Classic Cars division, the German tuner often tackles older cars. After a Lancia Delta Integrale and BMW M3 (E30), this is the third car they do.

Under the hood is an M10 four-cylinder with a capacity of 2000 cc. The engine and manifold mapping is from Alpina. Manhart has gone a step further and installed a different air filter, a new sports exhaust and a new braking system. This means the BMW goes from 130 hp and 178 Nm of torque to 200 hp and 215 Nm of torque. Values ​​that no longer make much of an impression today, but it is a nice gain in power on a classic with a naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine.

To improve the driving characteristics of the classic, a KW suspension has been installed. The car sits on a set of 215/40 R16 rubber at the front and 225/40 R16 at the rear. Manhart has left the most important things unchanged on this BMW 2002. For example, the classic Alpina rims have remained. The tuner couldn’t resist installing spacers. They are forgiven.

