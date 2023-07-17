“Manhart normally stands for high-quality modifications for current models of mainly BMW, but also other brands,” the press release reads. In the run-up to Lancia’s rebirth, the tuner looks at the past of the Italian brand and sets its sights on the Delta HF Integrale.

The full name of the project is: Manhart Integrale 400. “The 400 gives an indication of the power of the car,” says the tuner. An indication indeed, because the Lancia Delta HF Integrale from Manhart produces 375 hp. Considering that the base car has 200 horsepower, it’s still a respectable progression.

How did the Lancia get so much stronger?

Manhart brings out the extra power thanks to a mix of software and hardware adjustments. The engine gets better turbos with improved manifolds. The 2.0-litre engine gets forged pistons and stronger connecting rods. In addition, there is a new camshaft and a new fuel pump. Oh, and you may have noticed that roof spoiler too.

There is also a new coilover, air intake, radiator and fan plus an exhaust system with two new tailpipes, both of which have a diameter of 80 millimeters. the five-speed gearbox has been improved with Group N rally class parts. The brakes come from Brembo and have four pistons on the front axle and two pistons per side at the rear.

Price of the Lancia Delta HF Integrale from Manhart

The interior is also getting an overhaul. There is now a mix of alcantara and leather. You shift gears with a short shifter. There is also a sporty steering wheel and Manhart’s own Evo instruments. The donor car that was used had only one owner who drove it for 57,500 kilometers. Manhart asks you to transfer 129,900 euros for the Delta HF Integrale. Do you prefer this one or the one from the Dutch Maturo?