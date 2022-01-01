Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

The mangrove beach is one of the most beautiful natural and touristic places in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. Large numbers of visitors and tourists from different regions flock to it to enjoy the beach, practice some sports, and watch nature, sea birds, and others. It is considered the favorite destination for many people, especially with the mild weather. and lower temperatures.

The Mangrove Beach is located in Al Naifa, along Al Ittihad Street leading to Ras Al Khaimah, and the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain is constantly developing it, with the aim of attracting local and foreign tourists, to enjoy and spend enjoyable times watching and exploring the picturesque natural spaces and coastal environment in the Emirate.

The Emirate of Umm Al Quwain is witnessing a qualitative leap in the tourism sector, due to its natural infrastructure for islands, archaeological sites, picturesque beaches, and beautiful desert areas. biological and biological.

The Qurum Beach provides an opportunity for visitors to watch migratory birds, marine life on the coast, and learn about the types of mangrove trees. The beach is close to beautiful desert sand dunes, and the visitor can enjoy sitting on the sea and wild sand and watching nature.

The beach provides suitable spaces for lovers of camping and excursions, where the visitor can camp near the sea, and spend enjoyable times with his family or friends, and the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain has provided public facilities on the site, with the aim of facilitating visitors and tourists.

The visitor can practice rowing boats, enjoy exploring the charming paths between the mangroves, watch rare birds and aquatic life, and take memorial photos, in addition to the experience of paragliding, and flying over the mangroves, which is an interesting experience, in which it is exciting and fun to watch the landscapes from the sky, as well as Horse riding and parachute.

The “mangrove” is an open beach, powered by clean energy, equipped with umbrellas and rest areas on the coast, in which places for barbecue have been allocated, in addition to the provision of cleaners who constantly clean the beach, to maintain the aesthetics of the place and reduce waste damage.

The beach provides public facilities such as toilets, prayer areas, restaurants and cafes, directional panels, and parking spaces for large numbers of vehicles. The visitor can also bring his own camping caravan and park it in the designated place.

A cycling track has been prepared, with different levels allocated for beginners and professionals, in addition to a running and walking track extending over a distance of 2.3 km, where the visitor enjoys exercising in the lap of nature and watching the mangroves and birds, and helps to spread happiness and comfort in the same individuals.

The mangrove beach has contributed to enhancing the elements of eco-tourism in the emirate, and highlighting the importance of mangroves to all members of society. The mangrove trees, whose magnificent view gives a sense of comfort and reassurance.

calm

The beach is characterized by calm, and it is a suitable place for anyone who wants to spend some time away from the crowds and noise, and to enjoy the tranquility in the picturesque nature, especially at night, visitors enjoy watching the stars in the sky clearly.

The “Mangrove” beach witnessed recreational and sports activities and activities, in coordination with the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, and with the participation of several government and private agencies, including the opening ceremonies of Expo 2020 Dubai, the 50th Union Day, a festival of classic and modified cars, sports competitions, in addition to organizing community initiatives, It attracted a large number of visitors, and was admired by everyone.