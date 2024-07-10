From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/07/2024 – 10:28

Inflation slowed more than expected in June, but accumulated an increase of 2.48% for the year and an increase of 4.23% in 12 months.

In the first half of 2024, the biggest increases were seen in food, with emphasis on the surge in the prices of mangoes, potatoes, carrots, onions and tomatoes.

See below the list of products with the highest accumulated increases in the first six months of the year.

See the biggest increases of the year

MANGO 69.05 ENGLISH POTATO 55.79 CARROT 48.92 ONION 33.86 TOMATO 28.60 RAW SUGAR 27.98 GARLIC 27.83 MELON 26.66 LONG LIFE MILK 22.84 STRAWBERRY 21.80 ZUCCHINI 20.03 ACAI (EMULSION) 19.70 OLIVE OIL 17.07 ORANGE-PEAR 14,14 TANGERINE 13.92 MULATINHO BEANS 13.77 CABBAGE 13.58 PINEAPPLE 13.46 MACAÇAR BEANS (FRADINHO) 13.09 SWEET POTATO 12.86

See the biggest drops this year

Among the falls, the biggest declines in the year were seen in the prices of airfare, cucumbers and fish. See the table below:

AIRFARE -42.28 CUCUMBER -21.95 GOLDEN FISH -20.93 PASSION FRUIT -16.75 LEMON -11.62 TOUR PACKAGE -11.24 ANCHOVY FISH -10.00 PEAR -8.37 LIVER -8.22 CORN (IN GRAIN) -7.27 SAW FISH -6.93 LIGHTING ARTICLES -6.57 APP-BASED TRANSPORTATION -6.39 PUPPY FISH -5.98 VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE) -5.89 AIR CONDITIONING -5.87 MULLET FISH -5.64 BLACK BEAN -5.49 ROUND LIZARD -5.22 POMPOT FISH -4.99

Expectations

The diffusion index, which shows the spread of price variations, fell to 52% in June, compared to 57% in May.

The IPCA had been accelerating on a monthly basis since March, as the impact of the floods in Rio Grande do Sul was being assessed along the production chain. In the 12 months to June, the index accelerated to 4.23%, but below the 4.35% expected by economists.

The official inflation target for 2024, 2025 and 2026 is 3%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points either way.

Market expectations for the rise in the IPCA rose to 4.02% and 3.88% respectively in 2024 and 2025, according to the latest Focus survey.

The result for last month could reduce market fears regarding inflation in Brazil, which had been contributing to a growing unanchoring of expectations regarding the Central Bank’s 3% target and to the caution of Copom members.