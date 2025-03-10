One of the key messages that have been launched in mango since the accidental death of its president and founder, Isak Andic, shake the company’s foundations is that the direction and business solidity were and are guaranteed. This has been with … a continuous relief processwithout shocks after what happened, with the CEO and new president, Toni Ruiz, fully consolidated at the head of a multinational that tries to overcome what happened in the emotional, in no case in the strategic.

Ruiz has recognized that «we all feel a very deep pain in losing our founder. It has been hard, and nothing easy ». However, the business has come to say now, it goes ahead of emotions. «The mango project beats beyond Isak», Ruiz explained, who has also alluded, with discomfort, to the opinion that deserves the reopening of the judicial investigation on Andic’s death. “It’s emotionally hard, and we appreciate the exhaustivity of this process,” he had settled

Regarding Mango’s share composition, there will be no surprisesRuiz has come to explain, who for the express desire of Andic has 5% of the firm. 95% were in the hands of the founder, and now, depending on what the testament dictates will be distributed among its heirs. “The testament is part of the most absolute intimacy, but at the company level Andic left everything ordered,” Ruiz added without wanting to leave speculation.

Apart from personal aspects, the results accompany. And that always helps. Thus, as the firm based in Barcelona has communicated this morning, Mango invoiced in 2024 3,339 million euroswhich implies a 7.9% growth with respect to the past year. The figure is relevant as soon as a path of strengthening the results has been consolidated since 2019, accumulating a growth of 40%, well above the average of the sector. The Ebitda operational result grows by 19%, standing at 636 million while the net result grows 27%, to the 219 million. The gross margin represents 60% of sales.

From the central offices of the multinational, Toni Ruiz has underlined precisely the “brand strength and the strength of the business model”, something, has come to explain, that they are almost taken as an obligation to preserve what defines as the “legacy” of Andic, whom he has mentioned as a guide and model.

“What we are owing it to him”, Ruiz added, who is right now the figure in charge of carrying out a company that, as Andic himself wanted, wanted to professionalize the directive structure, clearly separating the property of the management.

In this regard, the firm continues and accelerates with its strategic plan 24/26 and provides for this last year to reach 4,000 million sales. “We must maintain excellence, design and quality as distinctive stamps,” abounds the CEO and president, in front of A firm that has left behind any “Fast Fashion” model temptation -Precisously the bet that had to correct in 2018 when Ruiz assumed the firm’s rudder- to advocate to raise the brand level and structural growth.

Thus, for example, Only in 2024 more than 260 stores have been openedmore than half of the objective marked until 2026. At the end of 2024, Mango has 2,850 points of sale, of which more than 800 are own stores and 2,000 franchises, in more than 120 countries. In the United States it already has 42 own stores and 20 ‘corners’. For sales channels, 2.2 billion correspond to the physical channel and 1,100 to the ‘online’.

From the firm, the financial strength of a company with a 0.1%debt debt ratio is also underlined, and with sufficient strength, it has been explained, finance its investments with its own resources. Regarding the always commented possibility of an IPO, emulating other family multinationals such as Puig, “is not on the table.”

Brand growth is also explained by the opening of new lines. Thus, in a relevant way, in April they will open their first Mango Home store, dedicated to the home. The year 2025 will be, in this sense, one of test with the opening, in addition to that of Barcelona, ​​of four ‘home’ stores in Spain.

“We are at the best time of mango in history,” Ruiz concluded in a presentation of results marked by the memory of his deceased founder but with a clear will to look forward. «We have a clear road map. In the line of reaching 4,000 million billing in 2026 We draw ourselves, ”adds Ruiz.