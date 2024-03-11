Mango, the fashion chain founded and owned by Isak Andic, intends to earn 1,000 million euros in turnover in the next three years and reach 4,000 million in business within three years. That is one of the milestones that marks its strategic plan for the period 2024-26, in which it plans to open 500 new stores and double its net profit, which could thus approach 350 million euros. The group's CEO, Toni Ruiz, stressed this Monday that this roadmap does not include a hypothetical IPO. “I have been denying this operation for nine years and that issue, at the moment, is not on the table,” reiterated the executive, who has also ruled out the entry of a new partner in the company's capital.

The group's growth in the next three years will be based on the existing business. No companies will be purchased nor new business lines launched and everything indicates that women's fashion will continue to be the priority for the group. The organic commitment includes opening 500 stores around the world (and reaching one million square meters of sales area) and renovating around 150 existing establishments. This is what Ruiz has described as “consolidating our model”, generating greater profitability and with a planned investment of 600 million euros. The bulk of these investments will be allocated to improving the sales network, but also to the technological and logistical infrastructure.

The growth platform for Mango's new strategic path are the 2023 results: 3,103 million in turnover (15% more than in 2021) and 172.1 million in net profit (more than doubles the 81.1 million of the previous year). “Historical data in a very competitive and challenging environment,” said Ruiz, who highlighted that these results come on the company's 40th anniversary. The executive stuck out his chest when he said: “We can say without a doubt that Mango is growing above the sector, that profitability is improving and that we have a financially healthy company, with no net debt.”

2023 was an exercise that already marked what the group's investment path would be in the coming years: 187 million (74% more). The EBITDA stood at 533 million euros, 22% more and the gross margin was around 60%, similar to that of the sector giant Inditex.

Mango closed 2023 with 2,700 points of sale in the world, 130 more than a year before, which suggests that the group wants to accelerate its growth. Because? Well, because they are aware that stores are their main meeting point with their customers and, above all, with billing. Two-thirds of sales (2,000 million) are sold there, although the digital channel has increased its capacity and accounts for the remaining 1,037 million.

By territory, Spain is the main market with 23% of the total, but continues to lose part of the pie due to the rise of new markets. The ranking of the five countries with the best performance last year were France, Germany, Turkey and the United States, which debuts in the list of the five countries with the highest turnover after Andik fulfilled its dream of have a store on Fifth Avenue in New Yorkan operation that also had its reason for being in the plan to have 30 stores in the country.

Mango's traditional business, women's fashion, continues to be the mainstay for the brand. It contributes 2,500 million in income, 15% more than a year before. The Mango Man line, for men, contributed revenues of 340 million, 18% more, while the Kids & Teens line stood at 246 million, with a similar growth.

No corporate operations

Last December, the company announced a relevant change in its corporate governance, expanding its board of directors from four to nine people. In addition to the financial director, Margarita Salvans, Jordi Canals, professor at the IESE business school, joined the governing body; Jorge Lucaya, founding partner of AZ Capital; Jordi Constans, director and former director of various national and international companies; and Marc Puig, president of the Puig perfumery. The change was argued for an improvement in governance, while a potential IPO was denied. Today, Toni Ruiz has once again denied this hypothetical IPO and its financial director, Margarita Salvans, has assured that the investments are guaranteed through cash generation and profits: “The best way to finance the results is with results”.

Among the changes announced at the end of last year was another significant change. Toni Ruiz, current CEO, became the first shareholder outside the Andic family, by securing a package of shares equivalent to 5% of the capital. Ruiz has climbed to the top of the fashion group since he landed in 2015 as financial manager from Leroy Merlín, after Mango's brief adventure with the founder's son, Jonathan Andic, at the helm. Shortly after, the great owner of the group, Isak Andic, decided to reduce his stripes and today Jonathan directs the brand's men's collection.

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda