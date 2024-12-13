Due to the combination of textures and aromas, the liveliness of the colors and the interesting mix of flavors, the timbale of avocado, mango and prawns It is a refreshing and delicious starter idea to surprise in a dinner special. It can even be a dish with which to delight diners at one of the family gatherings during the Christmas season. The key to success with this dish lies in choosing the raw materials well. A ripe avocado, a sweet and ripe mango and some cooked prawns full of flavor are the base of a dish that achieves its final finish with an exotic vinaigrette based on mandarin orange, ginger, sesame, soy sauce and cilantro.

The combination of timbale ingredients proposed by Chef Bosquet is also very nutritionally rich as it provides antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and the interesting protein content of prawns.

Avocado

1/2

1/2 Mango

1/2

1/2 Cooked prawns

2

2 Tangerine

1 splash of its juice

1 splash of its juice Soy sauce

1 teaspoon

1 teaspoon powdered ginger

½ teaspoon

½ teaspoon black sesame

to taste

to taste fresh cilantro

to taste

to taste EVOO

1 jet

On the one hand, the avocado is a versatile fruit, which has a different composition than other fruits because its water and fructose content is lower. It is richer, however, in dietary fiber, heart-healthy fat and vitamin E. It has antioxidant substances and micronutrients such as folic acid, iron, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium. Its calorie content is high (about 137 kcal per 100 grams). However, the composition of its fat is heart-healthy, as it contains plant sterols and monounsaturated fatty acids.

Prawns are appreciated for their flavor, but also for their nutritional qualities as they are rich in proteins of high biological value and omega 3 fatty acids,









As for the mango, it stands out for its water content, as well as its contribution of fiber, vitamins of group A, B and C and minerals. Another of its attractions lies in its phenolic compounds, which make it a good antioxidant.

Cut an avocado in half, remove the skin and stone and cut it into thin slices. Next, the mango is peeled and the fleshy part is cut into slices. Finally, peel the prawns (two large ones per timbale) and set aside. A base of avocado slices is placed in a plating ring, a layer of mango slices on top and topped with two prawns. Prepare a vinaigrette with soy sauce, black sesame, powdered ginger, fresh coriander, mandarin juice and a splash of extra virgin olive oil. The mixture is stirred well. The timbale is plated and drizzled on top with the vinaigrette.

