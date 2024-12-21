Luigi Mangioneaccused of murdering the CEO of insurer UnitedHealthcare, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, which has come to be called a “hell on Earth”, a federal prison famous for having housed other detainees in high-profile cases.

Accused shoot dead CEO Brian Thompson In New York, the 26-year-old shares a prison, as well as a lawyer, with the controversial rapper Sean “Diddy” CombsMarc Agnifilo, who forms a defense team with his wife Karen Agnifilo.

Mangione and the rapper are the latest members of a long list of “notorious prisoners” from the prison who have changed their lives for “the white-painted cement block walls” of the center, according to the description of another tenant, the former advisor to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, to CNN a few months ago.

Cohen himself was detained at the facilities in 2020, accused of tax evasionamong other charges, and remembered his stay in prison on the occasion of Combs’ time there.

“(Combs) wakes up on a steel bed with a one-and-a-half-inch mattress, no pillow, in an eight-by-ten-foot cell that I can assure you is It’s disgusting“said the former Trump advisor, who added that in the first stage of confinement there is no access to books.

The facility has also been home to singer R. Kelly, investor Martin Shkreli, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, former cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried, and rapper Fetty Wap, among others. Currently, the alleged cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García is another of the inmates held at the facility while awaiting trial on charges of murder and drug trafficking.

Worms, stabbings and cold

The detention center where Mangione is located is the only federal prison in New York City, where inmates They await their respective trials in federal courts, since the Metropolitan Correctional Center in southern Manhattan closed.

The latter is the place where the sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in 2019, a case that was associated with systematic negligence, misconduct and general shortage of resources at the facilities, which temporarily closed their doors in 2021 due to their state of deterioration.

The Brooklyn prison, which has about 1,200 inmates, is not in very good condition either. Described as “disgusting” and “horrible”hosts stories of attacks between prisoners, complaints about water and heating problems (which caused several prisoners to fall ill in 2019), and food infested with maggots.

The 2019 incident prompted a Justice Department investigation to evaluate whether the Bureau of Prisons had “adequate contingency plans” to address inmates’ living conditions.

For their part, the prisoners filed a class action lawsuitwhich resulted in the compensation of 1,600 inmates with about ten million dollars for enduring cold and inhumane conditions due to the power outage. This same year, there have also been several stabbings within the facilities that have left several dead. A few months ago, Mangione’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, acknowledged in court for the Combs trial that prison is “a very difficult place to be imprisoned“.

Mangione has been accused of a federal charge of murder, another of weapons and two of harassment in New York, but he was also charged by the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office with a total of eleven charges, including one of first-degree murder that could be counted as a “terrorist act”, and charges for possession of weapons in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested.