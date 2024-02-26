“Four years ago, Fnopi chose to assign a specific political delegation for the development of the freelance profession, recognizing it as a strategic asset for the valorisation and development of the profession itself. The freelance profession has always been experienced by many colleagues as a 'second choice' compared to entering the world of work in public health, which however has been difficult to access in the last 10 years”. Thus Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of Fnopi (Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions) commented to Adnkronos on the results of the online platform 'Nurses for you', created by Fnopi to encourage the meeting between demand for assistance in the area and supply of freelance nurses.

“The political delegation to the councilor Luigi Pais dei Mori, who is himself a freelancer – explains Mangiacavalli – is an important step in relaunching the reflection on the freelance profession and was born with the idea of ​​promoting and giving visibility to the nurse who chooses convinced this path, developing themes of entrepreneurial culture, but also creating connections between professionals and developing tools. The idea is therefore to start from a new vision, activating not only institutional relationships, but changing – starting from basic training – the attitude of future nurses who must consider freelancing as a possible path even at the beginning of their nursing career”.

The job market has changed in recent years. “Our young professionals – underlines the president Fnopi – interpret work in a different way compared to the past generation in terms of flexibility, vision of clinical-assistance career development, involvement, empowerment of processes and innovation. Freelancing can be an answer to these needs and can also be an important ally, thanks to projects such as Nurses for you, not only to improve local assistance and meet the needs of stakeholders and citizens, but also to promote a work-life balance for our nurses who – he concludes – they can thus develop a career and have a better quality of life, both personal and family.”