Devis Mangia resigned as coach of the Maltese national football team with immediate effect. This was confirmed by the Maltese Football Association. In an official statement, Mangia described his resignation as “painful”, while denying any wrongdoing. “I would like to reiterate unequivocally that not only did I not behave in a way that would offend the dignity of any person, but there has been no accusation by the Maltese Football Association of sexual abuse or harassment of me.”
Mangia was suspended by the Maltese Football Association last September. In his resignation letter, Mangia said his decision was made in the best interest of the Maltese national team to calmly face future football challenges. Mangia became head of the Maltese national team in December 2019, winning 9 of the 27 matches in which he led the team.
The Valletta Football Federation has released a note in which it accepts the resignation of the coach “with immediate effect”, reiterating that it concerns “alleged inappropriate conversations”, and not physical harassment.
