PISA. The first head goes down due to the police beatings of the students of Pisa during the pro-Palestine demonstration last Friday. This is Silvia Conti, manager of the Mobile Department of Florence, in other words the manager of the Celere Department. The attention of the Pisa prosecutor's office, led by Giovanni Porpora, is in fact the work of 16 agents from the Florence police station sent to Pisa and two commissioners and a manager from the Pisa police station.

Silvia Conti, in truth, did not have an operational role in the management of public order in Pisa: the manager of the mobile department organizes men and vehicles in the department headquarters and sends them to the location of the demonstration but the teams are then entrusted to the official of the local police station that manages public order. In any case, she was at the top of the department. Police sources explain, however, that the transfer had been planned for some time because the manager, who will retire in September, had asked to be moved closer to her city of origin, Pescara.

Conti was made available to the Ministry of the Interior in Rome.

Dario Nardella, mayor of Florence, reiterates: «I expect clarity to be gained on the entire chain of command», because «there must be clarity on who gave the commands, how they were carried out, who carried them out». «I don't think – he adds – we should demonize the police, because they do an important job in our cities, but at the same time there are clear responsibilities that must be ascertained, because the disproportion of the response compared to an evidently peaceful and non-peaceful movement violent in my opinion is evident. After all, if it is the Head of State Mattarella spoke who is always very balanced and prudent about something like this, there must be a reason. What strikes me is the deafening silence of President Meloni after Mattarella's statements, because the police respond to the government.”

Meanwhile, tomorrow, a briefing on the events in Pisa by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, is expected in the Chamber of Deputies: the speech is scheduled for tomorrow at 11am. This was learned at the end of the group leaders' conference.