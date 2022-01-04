Take a ghost story, add a provincial school setting and a pinch (even a little more) of mass psychosis., mix well and you will get a wonderful horror story! One of those to tell sitting in a circle with friends, with a lighted torch under your face to terrify them to death, you know?

This is Another: born as Light Novel in 2009, it was transposed into manga format for the first time in 2010 in a 5-volume edition (4 + 1). The success of the series meant that an anime series and two spin-offs were also made. Now Star Comics comes back to haunt us (in a good way) with one New Edition with revised and corrected texts compared to the original and divided into only 2 volumes (+1 with the spin-off Another 0 for those who buy the Collector’s Box).

Fans of thrillers and the supernatural who were unfamiliar with Yukito Ayatsuji’s work will thank this kindness of the publisher (thanks Star Comics!), While the wheels in their heads will spin at full speed to understand what the heck is going on in the institute’s 3C. North Yomiyama.

Technical details

Product: Another New Edition

Publisher: Star Comics

Edition: Paperback with dust jacket, b / w with color inserts

Author: Hiro Kiyohara, Yukito Ayatsuji

Volumes: 1/2

Pages: 360

Format: 15 × 21 cm

Release date: 11/10/2021

Official price: € 10.90

The Manganalysis of Another New Edition 1 was created thanks to the kind support of Star Comics

Analysis and impressions

In 1972, a 3C student from Yomiyama North institute named Misaki died in a tragic accident.. The comrades, struck by the tragedy, decided to pretend that Misaki was still alive … until in the photo at the end of the year they realized that their beloved companion was actually in their midst!

Another opens with this short “horror story”, a disturbing event dating back 26 years before the events narrated in the manga. In 1998 Koichi Sakakibara begins to attend class 3C of the same school, but for health reasons he misses the first days of class. In a normal classroom it wouldn’t be a big problem … too bad that “the cursed class“Is anything but normal!

Koichi will soon realize that there are some strange dynamics within the class: a “person who does not exist”, ignored by all his companions, named Misaki. As she attempts to unravel the mystery of who this person is and why he is the only one talking to her, strange incidents begin to strike the students and their closest relatives in a violent series of deaths.

Readers will find themselves unveiling the mystery that envelops the class one piece at a time, together with the lost protagonist, among the deaths, curses and superstitions of the group, going to create a perfect “urban legend” with a supernatural background.

A look at the edition

Another New Edition is presented in a beautifully imposing volume, which does not risk going unnoticed. It is a 360-page “malloppone”, which coupled with the 15 × 21 format gives the impression of having a book in your hands rather than a manga (after all, it derives from a light novel).

The cover and the dust jacket show the same illustrations, which they convey a not too subtle sense of restlessness, thanks above all to the design style and colors used. Mei Misaki is the absolute protagonist of this volume, on the one hand among the crows on the beach in cold and dull colors, on the other with one of her beautiful dolls in her arms where the contrast between her negative and the bright red outline reigns supreme.

The first volume contains exactly half of the original work, with 9 chapters plus the interlude, and proves to be fascinating since first pages introducing the “3C legend” in magnificent color plates. Extremely interesting is the narrative style used in these tables (which is repeated even in the middle of the volume), which never shows the faces of the people involved in the dialogue, but only details of their expression or posture, clearly linking them to the role of “external voices” to the facts.

The comments of the author of the light novel of Another, Yukito Ayatsuji, and of the manga, Hiro Kiyohara, were also highly appreciated., which are located at the opening and closing of the register on the internal flaps of the dust jacket. A detail that I always find of interest, especially in these cases of transposition from one media to another.

Read all the Manganalysis – Manga

What does the Nerd-O-Meter?

The story of Another caught me right from the introduction and never let me go. It’s one of those thrillers that don’t make you sleep at night, not out of fear but because your brain just can’t accept turning off before you’ve solved the mystery that’s been put in front of it.

The familiar, but at the same time remote setting ─ a school in a remote village who knows where ─ is perfect for giving rise to an impressive horror story, where the supernatural awakens superstition, affecting the morals of those who are simple students terrified of being the next victims.

I’ll make you a confession: after reading this first volume I tore the anime to pieces in two days and now I’m waiting to go to the comic store to buy the second. It was a long time since a manga did not take me that way: I absolutely recommend it to all lovers of the genre.

Another New Edition is available at your trusted comic store or directly on Star Comics official website.

I also remind all anime fans that it is now possible to buy the cards for the Crunchyroll subscription from GameStop.