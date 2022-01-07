We welcome you to our Non Solo Manga column at Q Posket of Banpresto, very tender figures drawn from various universes such as anime, Disney films and, why not, even from the magical world of Harry Potter.

Unlike the World Collectable Figure, the Q Posket are real collectible statues measuring 13/15 cm (some even 7 cm) that come with these really adorable doll-style eyes.

The choice is incredible and several times I have seen them exhibited also from GameStop: if you find those of Super Sailor Moon, I would say not to let them escape (as long as you are a fan of the series, of course).

The ones that I will show you in this manganalysis are drawn from two very successful souls namely My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer: Izuku Midoriya and Kyojuro Rengoku. As with the more traditional figures, also in this case they are proposed in version A and B. As we will see, the difference is simply in the coloring which guarantees us a greater choice.

Technical details

Brand: Banpresto

Version: Q posket-Kyojuro Rengoku- (ver A / B)

Franchise Line: Demon Slayer

Height: 14 cm

Material: ABS / PVC

Official price: € 29.98 (each)

Brand: Banpresto

Version: Q posket-Izuku Midoriya- (ver.A / B)

Franchise Line: My Hero Academia

Height: 14 cm

Material: ABS / PVC

– My Hero Academia Q Posket Izuku Midoriya Ver. A and B

For all of us fans of the anime dedicated to Japanese super heroes is Deku, the one who inherited the One For All from the Number 1 par excellence: All Might. Compared to the more classic figures of the character, Izuku in the Q Posket version has a sweeter face even if all the determination of the superhero of tomorrow remains impressed.

As you can see, the eyes are doll-like, and this is the most iconic aspect of the Q Posket, in addition to the body deliberately out of proportion to the head. And honestly I don’t mind at all as they manage to capture the essence of the character despite the measures “not to scale”.

Inside each of the packages we will find respectively a base, the body in its entirety and the head of Izuku wrapped in bubble wrap to avoid damage of any kind. I must say that the locks are (rightly) very pointed, so in the assembly you have to be a little careful.

Another nice surprise is that the head can rotate, then we can decide with complete peace of mind the position to take our superhero. The general difference of the A and B versions lies in the color of Deku’s costume: the A version tends more to green while the B to blue.

– Demon Slayer Kyojuro Rengoku Ver. A and B



Probably one of the most beloved characters of Koyoharu Gotōge’s work and the reasons are well known, especially if you have witnessed the epilogue of the narrative arc “The Mugen Train”. The success that this anime is enjoying we have repeated several times in our pages and it is no coincidence that there are not a few dedicated Q Posket figures.

Rengoku in this case presents himself in a truly magnificent pose: smirk on his face, sword pointed at the ground with his hands resting on the tsuka (handle) and a fluttering cloak. In this case the pieces to be assembled are 4: head, body, base and katana.

Also in the case of Rengoku I had the impression of being in front of a well finished product, even if I had some difficulty in fitting the Katana into the hole. The difference between the two variants is quite clear: the A is proposed with the characteristic colors of the anime while the B in the “sepia variant” which allows to generate very particular effects.

Obviously, here comes the taste of each of you: personally I never disdain the variations, especially if they are made in the right way.

What does the Nerd-O-Meter?

The Q Posket line (Q stands for quality and Posket for cheeks in Finnish) by Banpresto is addressed to all enthusiasts who love to collect their favorites in a look nothing short of adorable.

In this case I showed you 2 iconic manga characters, but the choice extends to everything related to Pop Culture. Izuku and Rengoku confirm the state of grace of these products, showing them in another light while maintaining the charisma and personality with which they were conceived.

Impossible not to recommend them, but if in general the Banpresto figures were your passion, then you should know that at GameStop you can find a wide assortment also by booking.