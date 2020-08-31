Highlights: Parts of Mangalyaan will now be made in Alwar.

Parts of tanks and water vessels will also be made for the army.

The parts of Mangalyaan of 2024 will be made in this center.

Students will make parts at MSME Center in Pathredi, Bhiwadi.

3000 students will be able to study in 17 courses.

Study started in 12 courses in the center.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the technology center online.

This center is built at a cost of 210 crores

Alwar. Parts made in Bhiwadi, an industrial city in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, will now also participate in space. Now airspace and parts of Mangalyaan will start being built here in Bhiwadi. Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the technology center set up through video conferencing on Monday. In this center, now state-of-the-art machines for industries along with army and ships will also be made here. Various parts of tanks and water vessels used for the Indian Army will also be built in it. New technical education will also be imparted to the youth here. Due to which the engineers will also leave from here in future. We are talking about MSME Technology Center in Pathredi. This center has now been completed by the Ministry of MSME (Small and Micro) Ministry for Rs 210 crores under an important project of the Central Government.

BJP workers went to protest electricity rates, blasted the social distancing

Alwar has become the industrial hub of Rajasthan. Due to which Bhiwadi in Alwar district is also known as the economic capital of Rajasthan. The Bhiwadi region of Alwar district is now soon stepping up to participate in the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Mangalyaan Airspace parts will be made at Rajasthan’s only MSME center. Apart from this, important parts for ships and army will also be made in this institution. Various parts of tanks and water vessels used for the Indian Army will also be built in it. For which state-of-the-art machines have been installed.

15-year-old innocent youths gang-raped in neighborhood

Mangalyaan-2 parts will be made

The process of making parts for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has started at MSME Center located in Pathredi, Bhiwadi area of ​​Alwar district. The components of ISRO’s ambitious Project Mangalyaan-2 for the year 2024 will now be built in the Pathredi area of ​​Bhiwadi. This MSME Technology Center of Pathredi has been built by the Ministry of MSME (Small and Micro) Ministry for Rs 210 crore.

Bhilwara news: The perpetrators were caught freely roaming with weapons in the hope of spreading terror, the police arrested

Center built on 11 acres of land

The only MSME Technology Center building in the state was inaugurated online by Union Minister of Small and Micro and Transport Department Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur on Monday. The center is built on 11 acres of land. This institute will also provide opportunities for students to study and produce new technology. The only MSME Technology Center in the state, built at a cost of 210 crores, has diploma to degree course facilities.

The protesters in this district of Rajasthan took care of social distancing

Enroll 3000 students at one go

There will be courses from diploma to degree at this technology center, which will start from 20 days. About 3000 students will enroll in the 17 courses taught in these. However, classes at the center have started this year. 12 courses out of 17 have been started while 5 courses will start soon.

BJP workers went to protest electricity rates, blasted the social distancing

17 types of diploma courses will be conducted

Every year 3000 students will study from this center in Pathredi. Advanced hyperpharmacy training will be provided here. There will be 17 types of diploma courses offered here. These include Post Graduate Diploma in Tool Design and CED / Chem, Post Graduate Diploma in Mechanical Product Design, Post Diploma in Tool Design and Cade / Chem, Post Diploma in Tool and Die Manufacturing, Post Diploma in Computer Eyed Engineering, Post Diploma in Product Design , Post Diploma in CNC Machine Maintenance, Post Diploma in Mechatronics, Post Diploma in Industrial Automation / Robotics, Advanced Certified Course in Tool Design and Cade / Chem, Advanced Certified Course in Tool and Die Manufacturing, Advanced Certified Course in CNC Machining, Advanced Certified Course in Machine Maintenance, Advanced Certified Course in Welding Technology, Certified Course in CNC Turning and Mining and Certified Course in Tool and Die Making. A course will have 60 seats.

Alwar News: Socialists in Mundawar demolish Alibakhsh’s statue

Announcement of opening of 15 new centers in 2015

For the first time, courses in Post Diploma in Matronics and Advanced Diploma Tool and Die Making will be conducted. It is worth mentioning that till now there are 18 MSME centers in the country. In view of the need for MSME centers, the central government had announced the opening of 15 new centers in the year 2015. Of these, Bhiwadi is prepared first. It is the only MSME center in Rajasthan. Center’s DGM Sumit Jain said that Mangalyaan-2 parts will be made in this technology center in Bhiwadi. Apart from this, there will also be works for the army and airplanes. We have also started 12 of the 17 courses taught in it.