Gauhar’s mangalsutra is attracting the attention of the fans Recently, Gauhar Khan, who was tied up with Zaid Darbar, was seen at the airport. In these pictures, Gauhar’s Mangalsutra has caught the attention of the fans, in which some black beads and gold chain, besides a diamond of square shape have been seen. Not only Gauhar Khan but many Bollywood celebrities have been in discussion about their unique mangalsutra. This list includes celebrities from Neha Kakkar to Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Sonam was trolled for wearing Mangalsutra in her hands After marriage, Sonam Kapoor was in a lot of discussion about her Mangalsutra. It was said that it was designed by Sonam Kapoor herself, in which Sonam made her and husband Anand’s pair of sign. A beautiful solitaire was installed in the middle of the mangalsutra. Sonam was also trolled on social media for her Mangalsutra when she was seen wearing it in her hand.

Neha was also trolled on this look When Neha Kakkar first appeared at Mumbai Airport after marriage, Mangalasutra caught everyone’s attention with her western outfit. Although she was also quite trolled among the fans regarding this look, but Mangalasutra was quite junk in her hands and her neck.

When Priyanka’s bracelet was seen like Mangalsutra However, Priyanka Chopra had been in the news before marriage about her bracelet, which the fans had called Mangalasutra. A picture of Priyanka Chopra was seen on social media, in which Priyanka was seen wearing a black beaded bracelet in one hand, which looked exactly like the bracelet Mangalsutra. This design was to be seen and people started speculating.

Priyanka said special things about Mangalasutra Priyanka Chopra had told what is the most precious thing in her collection. Priyanka Chopra was asked a question about this in an interview by a foreign magazine. Priyanka said in response – My Mangalasutra. Talking about Mangalsutra, Priyanka said- In Indian wedding, it is a jewel that the groom wears on the bride’s neck.

Discussion about the cost of Deepika’s Mangalsutra Deepika Padukone was also in the discussion before her marriage about Mangalasutra. It was said that he has purchased Mangalasutra for 20 lakh rupees. After marriage, a picture of this mangalsutra also came out, in which a single diamond in a chain with long black beads attracts a lot.

Mangalasutra of Kajal Aggarwal Recently, Kajal Aggarwal, who tied the knot with Gautam Kichlu, appeared in Chuda in hand, Sindoor in demand and Mangalasutra in her neck. Kajal Aggarwal’s Mangalsutra look resembles that of Deepika Padukone’s Mangalsutra.

After marriage, many Bollywood actresses made a lot of headlines because of their mangalsutra. The unique style of someone’s mangalsutra caught the attention of the people, and someone wore it in their hands, which also led to trolls.