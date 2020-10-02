Earlier, Mars entered its own zodiac sign on 10 September 2020. Now this planet will enter Pisces as well as reverse movement. Actually, Mars is considered a factor of courage, force, violence, anger and debt. Therefore, reverse movement of Mars will not give auspicious results for some people. Actually, it is not considered good to be retrograde of the planet, only the direct movement of the planet gives auspicious results. There will be no significant change if Mars enters Pisces. Those with this sign will neither gain nor loss.

Zodiac signs for which it is not auspicious may also face problems in jobs and business. Therefore, these zodiac signs have to be careful in some tasks. The time cannot be good for the people of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and Aquarius due to the retrograde Mars in Pisces. Tue 23 December will be in Pisces. After this, Mars will start moving directly from November 14. According to astrologers, the planet that becomes retrograde gives inauspicious results. Therefore, before doing any good work in this time one should think carefully.

The retrograde of Mars is auspicious for Libra and Capricorn. Apart from this, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces zodiac signs will not benefit from it. The zodiac signs for which this change is auspicious, those zodiac signs will benefit a lot in jobs and business. There are signs of good results for them.

