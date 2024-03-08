













Mangakas react to Akira Toriyama's death









Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo They revealed through an official statement that Akira Toriyamathe creator of dragon ballhad died due to health problems on March 1, 2024.

Akira Toriyama He worked for more than 40 years in the manga publishing industry in Japan and left a mark on many artists who were influenced by his work. At the time of this writing, he was still developing stories in Bird Studio.

Given the situation, many artists from the comic guild in Japan made several statements regarding the loss of the creator of stories like Dr. Slump, Kajika and SandLand.

Yusuke Murata, artist of One Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 talks about the loss of the creator of Dragon Ball

“I received many things from Toriyama sensei, those that only he could give. I pray that he rest in peace“, the illustrator behind Eyeshield 21 and also One Punch Man declared on his X account. “Strangely, I don't feel like he's passed away. To me, he was a star in the sky before he died”.

Takehiko Inoue, creator of Slam Dunk, says goodbye to Akira Toriyama

Slam Dunk became one of the most popular works published in Shonen Jump magazine at the time Dragon Balln was reaching the climax of its story. You could say that the story of Hanamichi Sakuragi took over the baton that the epic was leaving behind Goku and his friends.

“I can not accept it.” Takehiko Inoue declared through his X account. “Thank you very much, Akira Toriyama Sensei”.

なかなか受け止めきれない。 鳥山先生、ありがとうございました。 — 井上雄彦 Inoue Takehiko (@inouetake) March 8, 2024

Eiichiro Oda reacted to the death of Akira Toriyama

Several artists active in Shonen Jump magazine dedicated words to Akira Toriyama. Among them was Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece who said that he was saddened by knowing that he will not be able to see the creator of Dragon Ball again.

“I admired him a lot when I was a child. I remember the day he first called me by my name, the day he used the word 'friend' to me and Kishimoto. I remember being so happy with Kishimoto when we returned home and also the last conversation we had”Eiichiro Oda declared for the Shone Jump site.

Oda states that Toriyama created an era where reading manga stopped being for fools and became entertainment for children and adults alike. “He taught us the dream that manga could be global. It was like seeing a hero advance.”

The creator of Naruto also says goodbye to Toriyama Sensei

Those who are fortunate enough to have read Naruto will find that many times, between each chapter, Masashi Kishimoto tells who influenced him in his work. Among them there were always 2: Katsuhiro Otomo, the creator of Akira and Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball.

“I honestly don't know what to write about this death. For now, I want to share my feelings and thoughts that I hoped one day Toriyama would ask about them.”writes Masashi Kishimoto. “He was very nervous and couldn't say a single word when I met him. But after seeing him so many times at the Tezuka Awards, I was able to chat with him.

“I'll never forget the nervous smile on their faces when he and Oda talked about how Dragon Ball was so fun, like they were kids again.

“I feel a tremendous loss, more than when Dragon Ball ended.”

Toyotaro, the artist of Dragon Ball Super, also says goodbye to Akira Toriyama

Somehow, Toyotaro became the heir to the Dragon Ball drawing. Come on, Akira Toriyama didn't leave the story, he simply had someone else draw because he no longer gave him life – apart from the fact that he could no longer continue using his favorite pen.

Through his X account, Toyotaro expressed that he wanted to be praised by Toriyama. That was “his everything.”

It is worth noting that the funeral services have already been held and the family of the Dragon Ball creator asked that all fans please avoid sending gifts or flowers. In due course they will announce if there is some kind of meeting where tribute is paid to this icon of the manga industry.

