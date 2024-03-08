On November 20, 1984, the first chapter of dragon ball, but since 19777, Akira Toriyama had already gained recognition in Japan thanks to works such as Dr. Slump, Wonder Island, and other comic stories. In this way, it is not a surprise that in a career spanning almost 50 years it had an impact, not only on fans worldwide, but on the anime and manga industry itself. When the unfortunate death of this artist became known, Multiple mangakas expressed their sadness and admiration for Akira Toriyama's work.

Through his official Twitter account, Toyotaro, who worked side by side with Toriyama in the creation of the manga Dragon Ball Super, revealed that the reason why he started drawing manga was the work of Goku's father. This is what he said about it:

“I drew manga because I wanted Toriyama-sensei to praise me. “It was everything for me.”

Likewise, Masakazu Katsura, creator of Video Girl Ai, DNA² and Zetmanas well as the designer of Astral Chain, shared a series of happy and sad moments he spent with Toriyama:

“Even if I think back, I'm not exaggerating: I have nothing but happy memories of the times I went to visit you at home, the times you came to stay with me and the times we went out to play, and every time I called you, I laughed. until I got tired. I have a lot of things I want to talk about. There are many stories. As always, if you have no interest in a story, I would like to talk about it again, even if you listen to it without understanding.”

One of the most emotional comments comes from Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, who points out that Toriyama's work was one of the great inspirations for his workand this mangaka was an important figure in his childhood.

“I have admired you a lot since I was a child. I also remember the day he called me by my first name for the first time. On the way home from the day you used the word 'friend' to us. I hope heaven is as pleasant as you imagined.”

Masashi Kishimoto, creator of narutowho, like Oda, grew up with Dragon Ball and the work of Akira Toriyamawhich played an important role in the formation of his career:

“I just received the news of my teacher's death. I feel an even greater sense of loss than when Dragon Ball ended… I still don't know how to deal with this hole in my heart. Now I can't even read my favorite Dragon Ball. I feel that I have not been able to correctly write this sentence that I want to convey to my teacher. Everyone was still waiting to see your work. If a Dragon Ball wish really comes true… Sorry… Maybe it's selfish, but it's sad, sensei. Thank you, Akira Toriyama-sensei, for all the fun work you've done over the past 45 years. And thank you very much for your hard work.”

Just like these mangakas, the anime and manga industry mourns the loss of Akira Toriyama, one of Japan's greatest creative minds. Along with this, a simple look at Twitter reveals that this sentiment is replicated throughout the world.

Editor's Note:

All Toriyama fans throughout the world share the same feeling of sadness. The legacy he leaves is enormous, and his presence will continue to be felt in the future. His work is still here, and just as he inspired Oda, Kishimoto and other manga artists that we all know, future generations will also know Goku and company thanks to his impact.

