The manga written and illustrated by the Japanese manga artist Eiichiro Oda is one of the longest running. Being published for the first time in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump on July 22, 1997, it is one of the public’s favorite series and currently has more than a thousand animated chapters.

One Piece may be full of monsters and strange creatures that inhabit the seven seas, but what we didn’t expect was the confirmation that some of them would be the very same pokemon.

The data was confirmed by Eiichiro Oda, the artist who gave life to One Piece, in the section known as SBS (Shitsumon or Boshuu Suru), which is included in each volume of the manga and which translates as “I answer your questions.” We also find out that Pokemon isn’t the only thing that exists both in the real world and within One Piece.

Well, recognized titles in terms of books and illustrated stories were mentioned as Sora, Warrior of the Sea, Dog of fire and Marco-san.

one piece A new manga volume is about to be released, still written and illustrated by Oda himself whose cover was leaked and which shows a nod to the past of the series and the evolution of its protagonists over time.

The anime continues to be one of the most viewed on streaming and TV platforms, a factor as worrisome as expected is undoubtedly the launch of the adaptation of the series to a live-action version.

Via: Spaghetti Code

Editor’s note: one piece It is one of the series that if you missed it at the time, it is overwhelming to start watching because its more than a thousand chapters represent a commitment. Still, ask anyone who has dared to discover this universe and it will be difficult for you to find someone who has regretted it.